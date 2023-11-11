Watch: Bismack Biyombo get clobbered as John Collins catches monster lob over Grizzlies star

Bismack Biyombo is a new addition to the Memphis Grizzlies roster. The Western Conference franchise acquired the veteran big man to help fill the void left by Steven Adams' season-ending surgery. However, Biyombo will take some time to gel with his new teammates and get up to game speed.

As such, there are moments when the veteran big man will look susceptible to making a mistake or being caught out by a more explosive opponent. John Collins has taken advantage of Biyombo's current situation.

On Nov. 10, Collins threw down a monster lob play over the top of Biyombo, causing the crowd to go wild and the poster to go viral on social media. Biyombo is six-foot-eight. Collins cleared his opponent when he rose up for the stuff.

The Grizzlies are seriously struggling. They're 1-of-8 to begin the new season following their loss to the Utah Jazz, who are 3-7 after their latest win.

Memphis is short on talent at the center position, with Adams and Brandon Clarke both out of the rotation. They're also missing star point guard Ja Morant to suspension.

As such, poster dunks such as the one Collins nailed on Biyombo are indicative of the franchise's current struggles.

Right now, there doesn't appear to be a change in fortune in sight for Memphis — a team that, when healthy, is supposedly a contending roster.

Why are the Memphis Grizzlies struggling?

The Memphis Grizzlies are missing multiple members of their primary rotation. Ja Morant is out for the foreseeable future. Steven Adams won't make an appearance this season. Brandon Clarke is working his way back from an ACL injury. While other rotation players are picking up bumps due to playing additional minutes and larger roles.

Memphis is also trying to incorporate some new talent into their rotation. Marcus Smart joined the team from the Boston Celtics.

Derrick Rose is another veteran guard who has been tasked with making an impact off the bench. Bismack Biyombo is a new addition in the middle of the court. Biyombo is a valuable big man but is better served as a bench player rather than a starter.

However, injuries and absences have forced the Grizzlies' hand.

A franchise that has been built on continuity currently has none. The Grizzlies' rotation is in a state of flux. Taylor Jenkins needs some of his primary rotation to return so his team can begin clawing their way back up the Western Conference standings.

It's going to be a rough season for Memphis.

At least until players start returning to the rotation.