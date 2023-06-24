Watch- Brandon Miller looks ready to ball in a Hornets uniform 

On June 22, the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller as the second overall draft pick. Miller, 20, had an impressive season for the Alabama Crimson Tide and is projected to be a better long-term fit alongside LaMelo Ball than Scoot Henderson.

On Friday, a video was released that gave fans their first glimpse of Miller in a Charlotte Hornets uniform, with the young forward appearing ready to play.

No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller is ready to hoop in his new Hornets threads

Leading up to draft night, the Hornets found themselves being floated in potential trade rumors. The New Orleans Pelicans were reportedly interested in moving into the top three of the draft to target Henderson.

However, the Hornets retained their draft pick and have now acquired a genuine potential All-Star whose skillset and secondary playmaking could make him the ideal number two alongside LaMelo. Miller can score from deep, attack the rim, and score mid-range buckets off the catch.

Furthermore, during his time with the Crimson Tide, Miller was often used as the ball-handler in pick-and-roll actions, allowing him to flash his playmaking ability and court vision.

Another encouraging point for Hornet's fans is that Miller displayed a high-level catch-and-shoot ability during his time in college. He could easily slot into an off-ball role while he acclimates himself to the NBA game. This would also give LaMelo a high-level scoring option when he's looking to kick the rock out after his drives to the rim force the defense to collapse.

Brandon Miller played in 37 games for Alabama, averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 38.4% from deep.

Brandon Miller is not pressured by Michael Jordan

During a pre-draft interview on Sirius XM, Brandon Miller was asked about the potential pressure of playing for a franchise that has Michael Jordan as one of their minority owners (he recently sold a majority share).

Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn't afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets.

"He told me I was just a shooter, just shooting threes. ... I kind of talked some trash back to him. I witnessed him airball a free throw, too, so I'll always have that up against him. … It just seems he’s old, he’s old.

"I think a lot of people think I would be pressured because, of course, he's Michael Jordan, but Michael Jordan was never the guy I grew up watching. I kind of grew up watching Paul George. So, I think Michael Jordan's just a regular guy.”

Unfortunately for Miller, Michael Jordan is anything but a regular guy. Even now, Jordan is one of the most recognizable names associated with the NBA and is still widely considered to be the best basketball player in history.

As such, Brandon Miller will likely find out what the pressure of playing in front of Michael Jordan is like during some pre-season practice sessions. The former NBA Champion will likely be in attendance to watch Miller's development.

Miller will likely suit up for the Charlotte Hornets during the NBA Summer league, where fans will get their first look at the team's newest potential star.

