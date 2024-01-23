Watch: Brook Lopez drops 'F-bombs' on officiating crew before picking up a tech 

Milwaukee Bucks big Brook Lopez wasn't happy with the officiating during their matchup against the Detroit Pistons, and he let them know with a string of 'F-bombs'. To add, he pointed at the referees and ensured they got the message before he was slapped with a technical foul. The result was a 122-113 win for the Bucks at the Little Caesar's Arena, however, the skirmish wasn't without drama as Lopez went off at the referees for their foul call decisions.

Fans seemingly found it somewhat amusing, courtesy of MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo's expressions. You can watch Lopez cuss out at the officiating crew below:

His frustration with the officiating aside, Brook Lopez ended his game with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists as Milwaukee propped their second win in a row to improve to 30-13.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with a triple-double (31 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists), while Khris Middleton chipped in with 26 points.

Brook Lopez joins teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in the 16,000-point club

It was a milestone night for Brook Lopez in the team's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as he broke into the 16,000-point club, joining his teammates Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as among the only 15 active players who are on the elite list.

This season has been a productive one for Lopez as he averages 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. His last five games have seen him average 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Earlier this month, the veteran center highlighted that the team still had the defensive presence despite the addition of Lillard signaling a new direction that the Bucks would take this season:

“That general [defensive] belief is still there, especially down the stretch and stuff like that. Obviously, it’s tough to be great at one thing in this league. To be great at two things, specifically those two things that encompass the whole game, it’s almost, virtually unheard of.

"You can count the number of teams like that on one hand. That identity is there in crunch time when you really need it – offensively or defensively.”

The Bucks have been one of the teams to beat this season, and their latest win puts them in a great space before they head into the All-Star break. Up next, Brook Lopez and Milwaukee play the Cavaliers in a two-game series, hoping for payback this time around, followed by stiff skirmishes against the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Only time will tell if they can record good results in the games to come and cement their case to be No. 2 in the East.

