Watch: Brook Lopez ends 2020 with the Flop of the Year

Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks has a history of being an openly expressive basketball player. Tonight against the Miami Heat, Lopez was feeling a little extra animated after he was called for a foul on a Bam Adebayo shot attempt. Lopez took exception to Adebayo's accused "flop," and took it a step further by mocking Bam as he made it to the free-throw line.

Brook Lopez really mocked Bam for selling the foul 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tPh2F7eVGT — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) December 31, 2020

Brook Lopez was not given a foul for these antics, and I'm not sure there is a foul for mocking. Regardless, it is always nice to see some light-hearted fun taking place on a professional setting. Perhaps this could be the beginning of a rivalry between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. There was no immediate rebuttal for Lopez's mocking from the Miami bench, but the postgame interviews may tell a different story.

Brook Lopez, a 7-foot center, has been in more than a few altercations with other players after hard contact at the rim. A 7-footer throwing himself to the floor because of a foul call, however, is much more unusual. Perhaps Lopez has just started a trend: "Mocking the Flopping".

The Milwaukee Bucks lost the game to Miami Heat 119-108. Brook Lopez finished the game with seven points and eight rebounds. Adebayo posted a double-double, recording 10 assists to go with his 22 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks' next game is against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 1. The Miami Heat will be in Dallas on New Year's Day to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.