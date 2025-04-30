So far, the Indiana Pacers have had the mental and physical advantage over the Milwaukee Bucks, but Bobby Portis Jr. tried to swing things in their favor. The Bucks center, who has established a reputation as an enforcer, has attempted to get into the heads of the Pacers' players.
During Game 5 on Tuesday, Portis Jr. got in Andrew Nembhard's face in what seemed like an attempt to intimidate. The Bucks' big man could be seen tapping the Pacers' wing's shoulder before Nembhard's teammates stepped in to separate the two.
Watch the incident, which took place during the third quarter of Game 5.
The Milwaukee Bucks entered Game 5 with dwindling hopes of a championship. They were down 3-1, and they just lost All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to an Achilles tear. Additionally, the Bucks had to play this crucial do-or-die game in hostile territory.
Bobby Portis Jr.'s mind games could have given the Bucks a much-needed edge, and it nearly worked. However, Indiana's momentum proved too much to handle.
Bobby Portis Jr. and the Bucks' role players step up but ultimately fall short
Giannis Antetokounmpo was left as the last star standing for the Milwaukee Bucks after Damian Lillard went down with an injury. A lot was resting on his shoulders, and he did everything he could. However, the Greek Freak was not alone as the team's role players rallied around him to give Milwaukee a fighting chance.
Giannis finished Game 5 with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists. He was on fire throughout, helping the Bucks go up by 20 at one point. His teammates also stepped up, as Gary Trent Jr. added 33 points, AJ Green with 19 and Kevin Porter Jr. with 11.
Additionally, Bobby Portis Jr. came through with a 14-point and 10-rebound double-double.
Despite these outstanding performances, the Indiana Pacers managed to come back and force overtime. In OT, the Bucks looked like they'd pull through. They held a 117-111 lead with 40 seconds left, but a collapse occurred.
Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard took center stage, orchestrating a run to get their team back in the game. The Bucks failed to score a point outside of an AJ Green free throw and, more importantly, failed to stop the Pacers from scoring in those final 40 seconds.
Haliburton put the final nail in the coffin by hitting a game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds left to put his team ahead 118-119.
The Indiana Pacers are advancing to face the number one seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the Conference semifinals.
