Watch: Caitlin Clark's teammates go berserk at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after Tyrese Haliburton sends Giannis Antetokounmpo home 

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammates witnessed Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner for the Pacers over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Fever were in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support their fellow Indiana basketball team in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series.

It was a good time for Clark's teammates as Haliburton came up clutch in overtime. With only a few seconds remaining on the clock, Indiana was down by one with no room for error. Haliburton brought down the ball and went coast-to-coast for a strong finish inside the paint to ice the game at 119-118.

The Fever players in attendance went crazy after witnessing the jaw-dropping play.

Here's the full clip uploaded on X/Twitter:

Having the Pacers advance to the semi-finals, the Fever now has more opportunities to watch Tyrese Haliburton and Co. make their city proud in the 2025 postseason.

Tyrese Haliburton wins it for Indiana despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double masterpiece

Game 5 was an intense matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. Throughout the game, the Bucks made it seem like they could force a Game 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo did everything in his power to try to rally his team back in the series.

Looking at Antetokounmpo's numbers, he put up a huge triple-double performance. The "Greek Freak" poured in 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks on the night. Unfortunately for the Bucks, Indiana came alive in overtime and crushed them with their overwhelming defensive effort.

During overtime, the Pacers were trailing and trying to catch up. However, come the final few moments of the period, Indiana found its rhythm and began forcing turnovers and converting transition baskets to catch up. Ultimately, it came down to Haliburton hitting a game-winning layup to seal the deal.

The point guard was the Pacers' best player on Tuesday, adding 26 points, nine assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

The Indiana Pacers will now prepare to face the best team in the Eastern Conference in the semi-finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers. But given the way the Pacers performed against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cavs won't be taking them lightly in the next round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

How do you think the Indiana Pacers will fare against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next round? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

