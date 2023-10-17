Watch: Cam Whitmore runs coast-to-coast and throws down monster dunk over Doug McDermott

Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore sent shockwaves on Monday night during their preseason matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Whitmore, known for his driving game, threw down a posterizing dunk over Doug McDermott. While Houston may have lost a good player in Kevin Porter Jr., because of his legal issues, the future seems bright with its new acquistion.

Cam Whitmore was drafted 20th by the Rockets in June. His relentlessness matched with Dillon Brooks' tenacity and Jalen Green's masterful skillset gives Houston hope of keeping up in the stacked Western Conference this season.

Houston's future is bright with Cam Whitmore

During both the 2023 Summer League and an NBA preseason game, Cam Whitmore has been showcasing his potential. Surprisingly, he's living up to his reputation as the "steal of the draft," an honor bestowed on him by NBA general managers in a recent survey.

In the Summer League, Whitmore's performance earned him the title of MVP, with impressive averages of 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. His contributions were instrumental in propelling the Houston Rockets to the championship game, changing perceptions about his NBA readiness.

In a game against the Pacers on Tuesday, Whitmore continued to make his case for early NBA stardom. Despite playing just 16 minutes, he scored 15 points, grabbed four rebounds and sank three of his four 3-point attempts. In essence, he stole the spotlight for the Rockets, who are determined to shed their past struggles and become one of the league's most improved teams.

Houston is definitely far from being contenders this season. However, its roster has seen a significant improvement. Earlier this summer, the Rockets secured Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Acquiring these two players provides the team with championship experience and better defense.

Jalen Green, the Rockets' current best player, is looking to make the same impact this coming season. Now with Cam Whitmore by his side, Green no longer has to do all the heavy lifiting alone.