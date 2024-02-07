Watch: Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La Anthony hilariously exposes YouTuber Funny Marco’s dubious claims

La La Anthony has been stirring on the internet for one of her most recognized roles in the television series BMF. Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, who is playing Markeisha Taylor on 50 Cent’s series BMF or Black Mafia Family, has a wide fan base for her character.

Recently, talking to the YouTuber Funny Marco, La La handed the host a reality check. When Marco asked La La about her revelation to the audience on his YouTube podcast channel, Open Thoughts, she was not the one to miss the chance.

Tagging Marco, La La captioned her post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Are you sure ur ready for this???"

La La Anthony on Funny Marco's podcast (Image via Instagram)

Marco asked:

"What is something that you want to let the people know?"

La La replied with a question enacted to it:

"So BMF is coming back. Do you watch it?"

Seemingly not prepared for the open-ended question, Funny Marco affirmed that he watched the series and said that La La's character died in it.

However, La La corrected Marco and said:

"No! I died on Power."

She further added:

"So you really watch it hah? Do you know what my character is?"

"I worked at a car insurance company," said La La correcting Marco.

La La Anthony announced her return to BMF

The acclaimed Starz crime series BMF, inspired by the real-life Black Mafia Family, is preparing for its third season. The La La Anthony starter show is co-created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50 Cent. It delves into the story of Big Meech and Southwest T, the visionaries behind the criminal enterprise in Detroit in the 1980s and 1990s.

Its ensemble cast, which includes Mo’Nique, Russell Hornsby, La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg and Wood Harris, has drawn praise for its compelling storytelling and depiction of the Black Mafia Family.

Starz has confirmed BMF Season 3 following enthusiastic support from fans. The announcement was made by Demetrius Flenory Jr., who plays Meech, and Russell Hornsby, who portrays Charles Flenory, through Instagram.

La La also revealed her return to the series during her latest interaction with the hosts of Studio 1A.

The third season is scheduled for a premiere on March 1. The network has teased a sneak peek of the upcoming season in a promotional video.

The core cast, consisting of Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White and Myles Truitt, is expected to reprise their roles. Additionally, new additions to the cast have been reported by TV Line, including Tauheed K. Epps (2 Chainz) and Shaffer Chimere Smith (Ne-Yo).

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!