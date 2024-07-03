Watch: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan drops a monster dunk to excite mom at Bronx tournament 

Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony has continued to impress as he pursues his dreams of following in his dad's footsteps and making it to the NBA. This week, during the Top of the Hill tournament in the Bronx, Kiyan Anthony went off, impressing fans with his offensive play. In addition, he also left his Mom LaLa in awe with a monstrous dunk.

Highlights from the Top of the Hill tournament began to circulate on Tuesday after Anthony dropped a whopping 42 points at the NBA Players Association's Top 100 camp last month. With the second-generation hooper continuing to grow as a player, he has received plenty of NCAA attention.

Of course, Kiyan Anthony won't graduate high school until 2025, meaning he still has one more year to develop before deciding where to play college ball. In the meantime, his play at the Top of the Hill tournament in the Bronx has continued to turn heads.

In addition to the highlights that have continued to circulate, Kiyan Anthony's mom LaLa shared a video of her son throwing down a monster jam from a courtside angle. While the story post can't be embedded, you can see the dunk from a different angle at the start of the video below.

In addition, you can see a screenshot of LaLa Anthony's Instagram story below:

@Lala - Instagram story

Looking at the evolution of Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony as he looks to follow in his father's footsteps

While Kiyan Anthony had previously earned attention given the fact that he's Carmelo Anthony's son, it's his play that has continued to impress. Currently, he is a four-star recruit, with plans to visit three colleges before making a decision on where he will play NCAA basketball.

Of course, many fans are hoping that he will follow in his dad's footsteps and play for Syracuse. In the meantime, Anthony has continued to develop as a player, with FanSided reporting that he has been flying up the 2025 rankings.

Because of his play at the AAU level, as well as the NBA Players Association's Top 100 camp, there's a growing belief that Carmelo Anthony's son could be a highly-touted prospect in the draft when the time comes.

Given that he will graduate in 2025, he and will then play his freshman year in 2026, Anthony will be eligible for the 2027 NBA draft. The big question, of course, is whether he will be a one-and-done player, or will look to spend a second year in school to develop even further.

As of Jun. 18, Anthony was ranked inside the top 50 in the 2025 class rankings, landing at the No. 35 spot across all positions. At the shooting guard spot, he is currently ranked seventh, while at the state level he is ranked as the best shooting guard in New York according to 24/7 Sports.

With Kiyan eager to follow in his father, Carmelo Anthony's footsteps, it will be interesting to see how the next few years play out.

