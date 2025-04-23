Watch: Chaos erupts as Bucks-Pacers scuffle sparks multiple techs as Pascal Siakam crashes floor after brutal foul

Game 2 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers became intense late in the first quarter. During the final two minutes of the quarter, there was a battle underneath the basket. It came after Indiana's Pascal Siakam missed a turnaround shot from the baseline.
Siakam secured the offensive board, but Gary Trent Jr. tried to get the ball from the Pacers forward. This led to the Cameroonian forward falling hard on the floor after he and Trent battled for the basketball.
However, Pascal Siakam didn't like what happened and immediately stood up and approached the Bucks guard. This caused a commotion and the two players had to be separated. Watch the video below to see the sequence.
Bennedict Mathurin, who also got involved in the scuffle, was given a technical foul by the officials. Additionally, Trent was issued a technical foul.
