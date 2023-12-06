Watch: Charles Barkley 'guarantees' LA Lakers & Milwaukee Bucks winning NBA In -Season Tournament quarterfinals

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has made his choice on who will be winning Tuesday night's NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. The LA Lakers are getting ready to host the Phoenix Suns, while the New York Knicks are visiting the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers are the favorites to win against the Suns as they've won their last two games against each other. If they advance, they'll take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals. For the Bucks and Knicks, they've only played against each other once this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to a win over New York.

Barkley loves to guarantee which teams will be winning, based on his personal opinions. However, that hasn't worked out well in the past years. Many teams that he's chosen in the past have lost. This time around, many are hoping Chuck's choices won't affect the results of the game.

"They need a bigger boat. I got the Milwaukee Bucks, GUARANTEED!" Barkley said.

"I'm going to have to go with the Lakers. I don't know how healthy my Suns are, but the Lakers at home. I'm going with the Lakers, GUARANTEED!

The Suns could struggle against the Lakers as they still don't have Bradley Beal in their lineup. He's been sidelined after playing just three games due to issues with his back. For the Knicks, they don't have any major players listed as out and could pose problems to the Bucks.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal don't believe in the Suns yet

One of the most anticipated teams this season is the Phoenix Suns. After trading for Bradley Beal and finally moving on from Deandre Ayton, the team improved its chances of winning a title. However, it hasn't shown much championship potential due to the absence of their third star.

For this reason, Charles Barkley is skeptical about the Suns' chances of winning a title this season. Barkley doubled down on his take by saying that he doesn't think Phoenix (12-8) has a chance against Los Angeles (12-9) in their In-Season Tournament quarterfinal.

"I don’t think they can beat the Lakers (Tuesday)," Barkley said.

Fellow Hall of Famer and Barkley's co-host on "Inside the NBA," Shaquille O'Neal agreed with the 1992-93 MVP:

"I’m not really impressed with the Suns yet. They have a lot of talent. I know Bradley Beal has been in and out, but the Lakers are playing well. ... I’m not sold on Phoenix yet."

There's still a possibility that the Suns can surprise teams with their depth and beat the Lakers on Tuesday night.

