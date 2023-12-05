"Plays the game strictly on talent": Charles Barkley goes off at Zion Williamson's lack of conditioning following 2-point half vs Kings 

Zion Williamson's lack of conditioning was called out by former NBA star Charles Barkley. After the former's two-point half against the Sacramento Kings during Tuesday's NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal, the New Orleans Pelicans forward was at the receiving end from Barkley and the rest of the "NBA on TNT" crew. The show's co-host Kenny Smith agreed with Barkley that Williamson was not in basketball shape.

Speaking during the halftime segment, both analysts minced no words, and Barkley was blunt in his assessment:

"He's not in shape. He doesn't run, he plays the game strictly on talent. He never runs on a fastbreak. He's kinda jogging on offense and defense. Somebody has got to get a hold of him cause he got so much talent. He could be special."

Williamson did not have a great first half after he propped up just two points. By the start of the fourth quarter, the numbers were up to 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists. There was much more clamor on social media as the forward failed to make an impact as Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum were seen doing the bulk of the scoring on both ends of the floor.

Zion Williamson and Pelicans have been one of the teams to watch out for

The New Orleans Pelicans have been a fringe playoff team for quite some time now, and they would have perhaps made the postseason if they had Zion Williamson healthy. The explosive star's extensive injury history has been one of the major drawbacks for him and the franchise despite his immense contributions when he takes the floor.

In his four seasons with the Pelicans, Williamson has just suited up for 131 games averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, and is a 2x All-Star. This season, he comes off a murky scandal that made headlines all summer but has ensured that his focus on the floor has remained intact. In his 17 games, the 23-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. His last five games have seen him prop up 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

This has led to the Pelicans having an 11-10 record in the West and placed eight just below the LA Lakers. With Ingram and McCollum, the team boasts of youth and experience, and if Zion Williamson manages to stay healthy, New Orleans will be one of the teams to watch out for.