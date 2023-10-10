"Moriah Mills shenanigans got him right" - Zion Williamson looking jacked entering Pelicans preseason game has fans going nuts

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears more muscular and lean in preparation for this season. The team's social media platforms shared photos and videos showing the forward's trimmer physique compared to his previous look.

The fact that Williamson is shedding weight is good news for Pelicans fans, especially considering that his weight may have been a factor in the injuries that caused him to miss so many games in his four seasons and that the team is aiming to secure a playoff spot after last year's play-in tournament disappointment.

However, while Zion's summer might have been productive, it was overshadowed by controversies. Some fans couldn't help but jest about how the Moriah Mills incident from the previous summer seemed to have affected the forward.

“Moriah Mills shenanigans got him right,” one fan said.

“Bro lost that toxic relationship weight,” another added.

During the summer, Williamson’s links with former adult actress Moriah Mills surfaced after she disclosed their involvement and accused him of supposedly ending their relationship once Williamson announced he was expecting a child with his girlfriend, Ahkeema.

Other fans had amusing reactions to Williamson appearing more muscular, noting a pattern of him slimming down in the offseason only to return to his previous physique once the season starts.

Still, there were those who expressed support for the former No. 1 pick.

Zion Williamson needs a breakout year

Heading into his fifth season, Zion Williamson needs a breakout year to prove that he can stay healthy and contribute to the Pelicans’ success.

Since being drafted, Williamson has played in just 114 games, sitting out 194 games due to various health issues. Over the last two years, he has been on the court for a mere 29 games.

When in good health, Williamson performs at an All-Star level, showcasing the potential to be an MVP-caliber player. Throughout his career, he has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with an exceptional field-goal shooting percentage of 60.5%.

David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Pelicans, focused significantly on Williamson's personal training during the offseason.

"Zion is obviously in good condition," Griffin told reporters during media day. "The thing I think is important is CJ (McCollum) and Brandon (Ingram), throughout their careers, have always employed people to take care of their body, to take care of their nutrition.

"They are really invested in their profession. This was the first summer where we've seen Zion take his profession seriously like that and invest in it off the court on his own in a way that I think is meaningful."

After making changes in his training routine, Williamson said he thinks the "best is still yet to come."

"Worked on movements, staying in New Orleans for a good part of the summer working with the Pels and being on the same page with them and my personal trainers," Williamson said. "But just really locking into every aspect of my body."

The Pelicans made a substantial investment in Zion by securing him with a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $197,230,450, which comes into effect this season.