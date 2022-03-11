Watch: Charles Barkley hilariously performs his rendition of "The Griddy" on Inside the NBA

The crew of TNT's Inside the NBA shared a few laughs as panelist and NBA legend Charles Barkley decided to perform the popular dance move, "The Griddy," on national TV.

"The Griddy" has been popularized by a number of athletes as a celebration. Commonly seen in the NFL and NBA games among other sports leagues, the viral dance swept TNT's studio as Barkley performed his rendition on Thursday night.

The failed move received hilarious responses from members of the crew as Ernie Johnson mentioned Charles Barkley calling the dance "The Giddy" while Shaquille O'Neal said:

"That's the dead pigeon, that's what that is."

While Barkley may not be the most nimble-footed Inside the NBA crew member, he is certainly one of the most enthusiastic and entertaining ones.

"The Griddy" has commonly been performed by NBA players such as Ja Morant. Morant's most iconic celebration involving the dance move came after his 52-point career-high night.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz point griddy one time for the one time.



@JaMorant | #GrzNxtGen point griddy one time for the one time. a 5️⃣2️⃣ point griddy one time for the one time. @JaMorant | #GrzNxtGen https://t.co/51QliuVrhW

Charles Barkley's iconic moments on Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley on the set of Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley joined the cast of Inside the NBA shortly after retiring from the NBA. Joining the likes of Kenny Smith on the panel, Barkley became an integral member of the show as he offered numerous catchphrases and moments.

Known for making outrageous remarks and sweeping assessments in his analysis of the game, Barkley is often subject to a lot of ridicule from crew members and fans alike.

Barkley was most commonly known for his seal of approval of a team's performance in the playoffs. Often viewed as bad luck when branded with predictions of success by Barkley's "Guarantees," the statement also added to the entire entertainment value of the segment.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife LAKERS ARE IN TROUBLE!



Charles Barkley: "I'll bet every dime I got in the world on the Lakers this series. Guaranteed...the Lakers gonna kick they ass." LAKERS ARE IN TROUBLE! Charles Barkley: "I'll bet every dime I got in the world on the Lakers this series. Guaranteed...the Lakers gonna kick they ass." https://t.co/26K5mEIkeT

An integral aspect of the show itself happens to be the consistent back and forth between Barkley and fellow NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

The pair often get into arguments and pass comments at each other during the course of the segment. While Barkley is often on the receiving end of O'Neal's ridicule, the relationship shared between the two has produced some of the most hilarious moments on the show.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck had some fun with "This makes me look like a bowl of deliciousness."Chuck had some fun with @SHAQ 's glasses "This makes me look like a bowl of deliciousness." 😂Chuck had some fun with @SHAQ's glasses https://t.co/csr4aGkNqG

While Barkley has received a lot of criticism for his takes, he has shown himself to be a shrewd judge of a team's performance. The LA Lakers this season have been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Barkley.

Considering their poor performances and steady stream of losses, "Sir Charles" was very clear in his decision to refer to them as' "that team from Southern California" until they won a game in the playoffs.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Chuck's had it with "the team from Southern California" Chuck's had it with "the team from Southern California" 💀 https://t.co/hy9yvIFjNw

