Watch: Charles Barkley perplexed as NBA TNT set blacks out after 'Guarantee' buzzer moment

Inside the NBA is the longest-running basketball show that delights fans, and it features Charles Barkley driving the fun in the set studio along with Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson.

This playoffs, the show integrated the 'Guarantee' button for the hosts, emphasizing their hot takes, but it had a different effect when the former league MVP pushed it.

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to keep their hopes up and avoid a deep 0-3 hole against the New York Knicks, Barkley made a bold take that Game 3 will end with the home team taking home the victory.

Solidifying his prediction, the 11-time NBA All-Star utilized the opportunity to press the 'Guarantee' button in front of him. In doing so, it caused the entire studio to black out.

"What the hell happened?" asked Barkley.

Furthermore, it confused the studio staff, running around panicking, then a shot of the city losing power from just hitting the 'Guarantee' button.

Of course, Inside the NBA is known for its running gags and creative practical jokes, most of which target Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley is confident that the Philadelphia 76ers are winning Game 3 against the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks secured two home-game victories to kick off their playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The best-of-seven matchup now shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 and 4 and Charles Barkley sees the home team taking their first win of the series.

"Philly is going to be on fire tonight. My 76ers are going to win," said Barkley. "GUARANTEE!"

As Barkley struck the 'Guarantee' button again, he was rained with confetti and party strings instead of the studio lights shutting down on him.

Of course, there is a sense of loyalty with Charles Barkley to the Philadelphia 76ers, who drafted him 5th overall in 1984 and played for in his first eight years in the league. With the Sixers, 'The Round Mound of Rebound' averaged 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 610 games. He also shot 57.6% from the field and 73.0% from the free throw line.

The 76ers came in their series against the New York Knicks with the returning reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. But it has not translated to wins despite their opponents missing Julius Randle.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center.

