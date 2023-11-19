WATCH: Chet Holmgren sensationally cancels Andrew Wiggins’ potential game-winner with impossible buzzer-beater

Chet Holmgren may be playing his first season in the NBA but showed that he isn't green around the gills. He pulled off a sensational play when the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday. The rookie big canceled Andrew Wiggins' potential game-winner with a bold buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.

With 1.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Warriors leading 117-114, Josh Giddey inbounded the ball and dished it straight to Holmgren. Wiggins was assigned to defend the center primarily due to his wingspan.

However, it didn't matter to the young rookie, as he just spun around, launched one from beyond the arc and celebrated with a roar as the ball swished through, forcing overtime.

Eventually, the Thunder held on, putting the screws on Golden State to prop up a 130-123 win to improve to 9-4 on the season. Holmgren's brilliance started the run for OKC as they extended their winning streak to four games, two of which have come against the Dubs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren decimate the Golden State Warriors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dished out 40 points, six rebounds and as many assists in the comprehensive win against the Warriors.

Chet Holmgren proved why he was a highly touted prospect with a career-high 36 points, coupled with 10 rebounds and four assists. It was his second double-double of the season, with the first coming against the Warriors as well. Also playing his part in the win was Jalen Williams with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Such was the dominance from SGA and Holmgren that Golden State sans Draymond Green, who is serving a five-game suspension, had no answer on how to stop the duo.

With their second defensive presence in Gary Payton II not playing due to a foot issue, the Warriors' defense lacked teeth, and OKC capitalized on it.

Despite their offensive firepower, the Thunder trailed in the final minute of the final quarter with Wiggins draining a clutch three. However, Holmgren was quick to respond in a big way, pushing the contest into overtime.

For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins led the scoring charts with 31 points and three assists. Stephen Curry had 25 points with six rebounds and three assists. Chet Holmgren is fast making his case for rookie of the year, and only time will tell if he can keep up the same level of consistency.