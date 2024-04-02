Watch: Chicago Bulls fans get trolled by United Center jumbotron glitch on April Fools' Day

The Chicago Bulls welcomed the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on Monday night. The two teams are battling for positioning in the NBA Play-In Tournament bracket. But before the action, the Bulls celebrated April Fools' Day by pranking their fans.

In the video uploaded by Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, the Bulls trolled fans inside the United Center by making it look like the jumbotron was malfunctioning. It was even complete with a message to the fans, calling it as "jumbotron fatal error."

There was even a list of potential solutions to what was happening such as restarting the device and reviewing the logs. It even warned that all files could be lost and the blue screen was on the jumbotron for two minutes.

But in the end, it was just an April Fools' Day prank by the Bulls. It happened early in the first quarter with Chicago up 8-0 after the first two minutes of the game as the Hawks called a timeout.

The Chicago Bulls entered the game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks by 1.5 games with a 36-39 record. The Bulls are expected to make the NBA Play-In Tournament, with tonight's game as a potential preview.

If Chicago finishes with a better record than the Hawks, they will have a homecourt advantage in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup. The winner of that game will face the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup to determine the official No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The prize for making the playoffs? A dance with the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series. The Miami Heat did the impossible last season when they eliminated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Can the Chicago Bulls make the postseason?

The Chicago Bulls failed to make the playoffs last season after failing to beat the Miami Heat for the eighth and final postseason spot. The Bulls were 10th in the Eastern Conference, but pulled a win over the Toronto Raptors to gain an opportunity to make the playoffs.

However, the Heat was just too much and beat the Bulls 102-91. It was another disappointing end to the season for Chicago since they have not gotten out of the first round since the 2014-15 season. They have also failed to make the playoffs five out of the last six years.

This season could harbor the same result again for the Bulls, but they have been better despite all the injuries. Coby White has been a revelation and could even win Most Improved Player of the Year. DeMar DeRozan will be the key to the Bulls' success, but they will need at least two wins to book a ticket to the postseason.

