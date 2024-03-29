Michael Jordan's Dream Team teammate spotlights Bulls legend's overlooked skill

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is regarded by many as one of the greatest players of all time. In his professional career, Jordan had a chance to play with other iconic players, including Duke legend Christian Laettner. The two shared the court during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, where they dominated the competition.

Whenever Jordan gets brought up, it's usually his accolades that get talked about. His championships, MVPs and other individual awards are the ones that get brought up most of the time. But most fans forget about his defensive impact, which is also at an elite level, often scaring his opponents.

Laettner, on the other hand, has not forgotten the influence that the six-time champion had on the defensive end. In a recent appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," the former Atlanta Hawks star shared the most overlooked characteristic of MJ.

"My first impression of Jordan and my last impression is how much effort he puts forward on the defensive end,"Laettner said. "People don't talk about that enough.

"People don't stress that enough... MJ was the greatest defender, also."

The league didn't overlook MJ's defensive efforts, though. In his career, he was an All-Defensive player for nine seasons. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year award during the 1987-88 season, even before he started winning titles.

Former NBA stars recounting Michael Jordan's defensive prowess

In a league where offensive plays are usually highlighted, there are only a few defensive players who get recognized. In Michael Jordan's case, he was already a hit for the fans as he was amazing on the offensive end.

But the players who had the chance to share the court with him know how elite he was on the defensive end. Here are some players recounting his defensive skillset.

Kendall Gill

Former Charlotte Hornets Kendall Gill guard was always Jordan's target whenever they'd play against each other. According to him, MJ would always turn up the notch on defense during the playoffs.

In an interview with the Basketball Network, he said:

"He will always ramp his defense up in the playoffs," Gill added. "You could tell a distinct difference in him, regular season and playoffs. His defense went up about three or four notches."

Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers played in the era where Jordan dominated and witnessed the defensive tenacity of the five-time MVP. Rivers believes that the Bulls icon is the greatest defensive player he played against.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, he said:

"No one really talked about Michael’s defense," Rivers said. "But I can tell you he was the greatest defensive player that I played against."

