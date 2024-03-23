Suns legend reveals why he picked Nike over Michael Jordan's offer

As much as Michael Jordan has represented the pinnacle of a basketball player, his signature shoe line also wears the same crown as His Airness. After Nike and Jordan introduced Jordan Brand in 1997, it has grown to become the most marketable apparel line at Nike. Since then the brand has signed several star players under its brand name.

Recently, Phoenix Suns legend Shawn Marion, who played nine seasons with the team, revealed his odd experience with the Jordan Brand. Marion had a stellar career with the Suns and the Dallas Mavericks before he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for his final season in the NBA.

The Suns legend recently joined Jeff Teague on “Club 520 Podcast” and spoke in detail about his NBa career. Marion, who had a shoe deal with Nike, revealed that he was also contacted by Michael Jordan to sign with Jordan Brand. The 2011 NBA champion revealed that money was the biggest factor for why he didn’t sign with Jordan Brand.

[3:16]

“I was going to sign with Jordan initially, but Jordan is like, tricks, he give you no money. He (Michael Jordan) wanted to just give me the brand, the shoes and stuff, everything under the Jordan umbrella. I was like shit, with Nike I am getting it anyway right? He was like yeah, and they gonna pay me yeah. So I am like, I love you to death but I am going team Nike.”

Jordan Brand not paying its signees is not a common phenomenon. Michael Jordan has signed a multitude of star players under his Jordan Brand, and it has reportedly paid the players a handsome amount under the contract.

From NBA legends like Carmelo Anthony to current players like Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson, the brand has been able to attract star players. Williamson earns over $10 million from Jordan Brand every year.

Gilbert Arenas reveals the reason he doesn't suggest NBA players sign under Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was one of the most talented scorers in the NBA in the 2000s. Starting his career with the Golden State Warriors, Agent Zero established himself as a smooth scorer once he joined the Washington Wizards in his third season.

The NBA star had one of the biggest sneaker contracts in the NBA with Adidas, the same brand Michael Jordan rejected to sign with Nike. Since launching his own Jordan Brand under Nike, MJ has now signed big names under his brand.

Earlier, in an episode of his podcast, “Gil’s Arena”, the former NBA player said that he wouldn't suggest that young NBA stars sign with Jordan Brand. Arenas posted the podcast segment on Instagram and captioned it, “DON’T Sign With Jordan.”

In the podcast, the three-time NBA All-Star said that signing under Jordan Brand doesn't allow players' to have their own signature shoes to stand outside Michael Jordan's shadow, unlike other sneaker brands.

“You’re signing under the person himself who has a visible face that is iconic to basketball,” Arenas said.

Arenas later added that the Air Jordan sneaker line is so big in the market that it doesn't allow the other players' signature shoes to stand out under the Jordan Brand.

“Therefore, your shoe line can come out tomorrow and he [Michael Jordan] can drop a 12 retro in a weird color, and everybody forgot about your shoe,” he put it bluntly. “That’s why no Jordan Brand players’ signature shoe popped technically because Michael Jordan already has this establishment.”

Arenas is not entirely wrong in his take. Jordan Brand's aura is bigger than every other sneaker in the NBA and is identical to Jordan himself. However, it can't be denied that the signature shoes of players like Carmelo Anthony and Jayson Tatum have also made their own marks in the sneaker industry, separate from MJ.