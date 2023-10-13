"Everybody wanted to be like Mike" - Gilbert Arenas believes Michael Jordan set standards for NBA, revolutionizing basketball culture 

Michael Jordan set a very high standard when it comes to being a basketball player. Before Jordan, the league was known for many things besides its competition part. However, when MJ entered the league, he changed the walk of the young adults and made them want to be a basketball player.

Former player Gilbert Arenas compared Stephen Curry’s influence in basketball to Jordan. He said that while Curry as a figure is someone players still think they can become, MJ was almost a God-like figure. According to the Washington Wizards star, the Chicago Bulls legend made people want to become a basketball player.

"Everybody think they can be Steph, but everybody wanted to be Jordan… Michael Jordan wanted us and made us want to be basketball players. We knew we was gonna get killed or beat up for his shoes but we went out and risked our lives anyway," Arenas said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The reason there is online shoe sale is because of Michael Jordan…When we talk about just the overall, like the Michael Jordan was the standard of what to be a NBA player was,” Arenas said on Gil’s Arena.

Expand Tweet

While Arenas might be right that Jordan set the bar so high that players dreamt of being like him, Curry’s influence in the modern game is unprecedented. His long three-point shooting impact has changed the game and how it is played today. Curry has single-handedly brought the game from the paint to the perimeter.

Michael Jordan still remains a God-like figure in the minds of fans and players alike. He made the NBA global and his larger-than-life personality had an impact that was never seen before. Nevertheless, Curry’s influence on basketball is as big as any player in the league's history.

Gilbert Arenas boasts his undefeated 2-0 record against Michael Jordan

Gilbert Arenas never played against Michael Jordan when the latter was with the Bulls. However, he faced him when MJ played for the Washington Wizards for two years. In 2003, in the six-time NBA champion’s last season with the Wizards, Arenas and the Warriors faced the Wizards twice.

Arenas said that he dropped 41 points on Jordan and the Wizards. He shot 15 of 23 shots from the field and took the game away from the Wizards. When asked about his record against Jordan, Arenas was quick to point out the 2003 game.

“I get a fu**** 41….I think me and Antoine still hold the record for duo to score the most points against the Washington Wizards. I did 41 and he had 39, you know later was there. That’s what got me paid. They see what I did to MJ," Arenas said on Gil’s Arena.

Arenas hilariously pointed out that he was the only person who was undefeated against Jordan and jumped over the Jordan Brand. Arenas later signed a six-year/$65 million offer with the Wizards and later a six-year/$111 million with the same team.