"We wanted to be like Mike": Gilbert Arenas highlights uncanny resemblance between Michael Jordan and Steph Curry

Michael Jordan and Steph Curry are considered to be two of the most influential NBA players of all time. Players in the 1990s and 2000s wanted to replicate Jordan’s tongue-wagging exploits. Kobe Bryant was a classic example of “Air Jordan’s” impact. Curry, on the other hand, has changed the game of basketball. Big men are shooting from deep and fastbreaks could mean a 27-foot launch from behind the arc.

Jordan and Curry’s influence isn’t just limited to elite basketball players who eventually became pro hoopers. Their impact has extended to casual fans and even to those who don’t even play basketball.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas had this to say about how Michael Jordan and Steph Curry are viewed by many:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Everybody think they can be Steph [Curry]. Everybody wanted to be Jordan. Everybody wanted to be like Mike. … You can’t beat Mike but we wanted to be Mike. … Michael Jordan wanted us and made us want to be basketball players.”

Expand Tweet

Steph Curry is the underdog story basketball fans just love to root for. He came from a small college program and wasn’t even considered the top point guard in his draft class. The former Davidson star had doubters about how his lack of size and speed will translate in the NBA. Nagging ankle injuries early in his career only added further uncertainty to his future.

Curry not only overcame doubters, he’s won many of them over. He did it by steadily showing the basketball world that shooting is almost the greatest equalizer. When a player can shoot the lights out, superior size and athleticism can take a step back.

Steph Curry became the basketball’s greatest shooter and revolutionized the game. His impact has been felt over the past decade on every basketball level. He has also become a cultural icon that younger fans can relate to.

Michael Jordan, meanwhile, is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. Today’s generation of fans sometimes have a hard time understanding just how completely dominant “His Airness” was during his peak years. There is a reason why the NBA named the MVP trophy after the iconic Chicago Bulls guard.

Jordan’s accomplishments on the basketball court are staggering. No one may have done it better than the six-time champ. As great as he was as a player, his off-court impact may even be bigger. He is a cultural and pop icon who has transcended his sport.

Steph Curry is looking to get closer to Michael Jordan’s championship haul

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one of the teams with legitimate championship aspirations. They were the 2022 title-holders but couldn’t defend it when they were eliminated by the LeBron James’ LA Lakers last season.

With a retooled lineup, Curry is hoping to get one over James, who has four championships, and inch closer to Michael Jordan’s six titles. “King James” himself admitted that he’s also chasing “MJ’s” NBA crowns.

Steph Curry has insisted in the offseason that the Golden State Warriors have a veteran core but they’re more than capable of winning it all. He may eventually get it done and move closer of becoming "like Mike" with six titles.