Watch: Chris Paul recognizes Monty Williams' Coach Of The Month win in the locker room, as the coach rallies the team saying, "We got more to do and more to come"

Monty Williams has been doing a great job ever since he took up the head coaching role with the Phoenix Suns. The 50-year-old has grabbed all the attention lately as he has led the Suns to a franchise-record -18 game unbeaten winning streak. Just as Monty Williams wrapped up his pep talk post the win against the Pistons. Chris Paul informed his teammates that their coach had won the coach of the month award for the month of November.

The whole locker room was elated for Monty Williams and congratulated him on the stupendous accomplishment. Despite achieving this feat, Williams is focused on his only goal, which is the championship, and is not paying heed to all the hype around them.

The Suns started the season with a 1-3 record and it looked like fatigue hit them after their tremendous post-season run. However, they have only gotten better as the season progressed. Game by game, the team kept improving and racked up victories against some of the best teams in the league. Their victory against the Detroit Pistons was their 18th consecutive win, a franchise record. Speaking to the team in the locker room post this historic win, Monty Williams said:

"I'm proud of the way you guys compete and you hang in there with each other. Teams make runs, we dont panic. We calm down. Down the stretch, we made plays. All you guys, you know how much I care about you. We got more to do and more to come"

Monty Williams has been one of the main reasons the Phoenix Suns have achieved so much success of late. His coaching has undoubtedly transformed the team to become one of the forces in the league. However, it is his ability to keep his players motivated that has been the key for him in achieving so much success as the head coach.

Are the Phoenix Suns legitimate title contenders this season?

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most impressive teams this season. They hold a 19-3 record and sit at the top of the Western Conference. After failing to win last season's NBA championship, many would have expected the Suns to falter this season due to growing competition in the West. However, the team has responded well to all the challenges and is looking like a force to be reckoned with.

The team has players like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, both of whom have been instrumental in the team's recent success. Mikal Bridges' defense has been a treat to watch. The youngster has locked up some of the best players in the league, courtesy of his brilliant defensive abilities. One of the most vital additions to the team this season was JaVale McGee. The 3 time NBA champion has been a great help to the team in the absence of Ayton. His experience at the center position has helped the team cause trouble for the opposition in the paint.

The Phoenix Suns have the perfect blend of youth and experience. There are also some hard workers like Jae Crowder who are ready to give it their all for the team. After falling marginally short of the title last season, the Phoenix Suns will be hoping to clear the line this time around. Given the way they have been playing this season, the Suns are definitely on the right track in their pursuit of the NBA championship.

