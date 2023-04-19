Watch- Chris Paul seemingly runs into Kawhi Leonard after the Phoenix Suns leveled the series up against LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul have had numerous playoff battles throughout their NBA careers. They just finished going toe-to-toe in the Phoenix Suns’ 123-109 Game 2 victory that tied the series against the LA Clippers.

After the game, “CP3” and “The Claw” had this rather interesting encounter:

Jack @Jackclippers Probably nothing, but interesting moment postgame Probably nothing, but interesting moment postgame https://t.co/NYvORUniLT

Superstars from opposing teams not talking or recognizing each other during the playoffs is not uncommon. Some have even gotten into heated conversations or dustups. What transpired between Leonard and Paul was almost expected.

Still, fans can feel the tension and pressure rising every time the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers battle. Los Angeles already stole home court advantage with an impressive win in Game 1 without Paul George.

Phoenix responded to the challenge by leveling the series at one game apiece with a resounding Game 2 win.

Kawhi Leonard had another dominant performance, finishing with 31 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. He is unquestionably the Clippers' best player on both ends of the floor.

Chris Paul, on the other hand, had a solid outing. He played 38 minutes and tallied 16 points, eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block. Paul's ability to orchestrate the offense makes the Suns tough to beat in pressure-packed situations.

Paul's performance in Game 1 was a bit overlooked as the Suns lost. Still, he had 11 rebounds, 10 assists, seven points and two steals. If not for Russell Westbrook's Game 1 heroics for the Clippers, "CP3" may have gotten more recognition.

The series now goes to Crypto.com Arena, where the action is only going to be more intense and riveting. Expect Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul to be at the center of the action once again.

Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are two of the most decorated players in the NBA playoffs

Kawhi Leonard has played in 136 playoff games. He has averaged 21.3 PPG on 51.1% shooting, including 40.0% from behind the arc. Leonard is also putting up 7.8 RPG, 2.9 APG and 1.8 SPG.

"The Claw" is easily one of the best performers on both ends of the floor. In two games against the Phoenix Suns, he has already shut down rumors that he's no longer the same dominant two-way player.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Kawhi Leonard ripped Kevin Durant and dunked it. My word.



Kawhi Leonard ripped Kevin Durant and dunked it. My word.https://t.co/085aUbP74P

Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA Finals MVP. The Suns are getting the full measure of what he can do in the playoffs with two spectacular back-to-back games.

Chris Paul, on the other hand, has played in 143 postseason games. He has averaged 20.3 PPG, 8.3 APG, 4.9 RPG and 1.9 SPG. Like Leonard, Paul's impact isn't limited to the offensive side of the ball.

"The Point God" has led the postseason in assists three times and steals twice. He may have already lost a step but the Suns continue to be significantly better when he's on the floor.

StatMuse @statmuse Chris Paul in the final 3 minutes:



— Mid-range jumper

— Steal on Westbrook

— Assist to Ayton

— Mid-range jumper



Ends the Scott Foster curse. Chris Paul in the final 3 minutes: — Mid-range jumper — Steal on Westbrook— Assist to Ayton — Mid-range jumper Ends the Scott Foster curse. https://t.co/jmyLfTdBOS

Paul nearly won the trophy that has eluded him throughout his career. Phoenix took a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020 NBA Finals but lost in six games.

Chris Paul is hoping he'll become a champion like Kawhi Leonard before he ends a Hall of Fame worthy career.

