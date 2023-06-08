Watch- Christian Braun intercepts a pass from Jimmy Butler and throws down a nasty slam

Rookie Christian Braun has carved a solid role for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. He usually comes in to give the Nuggets a spark of energy and hustle off the bench.

Braun is playing perhaps the best game of his young career in Game 3 of the finals. Besides his play on the defensive end, he had this highlight reel to show off:

Jimmy Butler's lazy pass to Duncan Robinson, who received a casual screen from Kyle Lowry, was picked by Braun. The former Kansas superstar raced to the opposite end of the court for a vicious slam, giving the Nuggets an 82-63 lead.

The dunk gave Braun 10 points, the most he has scored in the playoffs.

Christian Braun has given the Denver Nuggets a huge boost off the bench

Bruce Brown and Jeff Green have been the biggest contributors off the bench for the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. Brown, in particular, has been superb for his three-point shooting in defense.

Game 3 showed that Denver coach Mike Malone has another ace up his sleeve. Christian Braun picked just the right time to let the world know he can play basketball.

With still seven minutes left in the game, Braun now has 15 points on 7-8 shooting. He has four rebounds, two of which coming from the offensive end, which shows his hustle.

