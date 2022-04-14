Watch: CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones crash Brandon Ingram's post-game interview with hilarious dance moves to celebrate Pelicans' win

CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones brought the party to Brandon Ingram as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs to proceed to the next round of Play-In games.

Getting into the groove of the win in the Big Easy, McCollum was joined by his teammate Herbert Jones in a dance to celebrate and hype up Ingram - who was giving an interview at the time.

With a much-needed win to see them one step closer to making a playoff appearance, the young New Orleans Pelicans had all the reason to celebrate after their 113-103 victory.

Featuring solid performances by their young duo of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, Pels rejoiced. However, their celebrations will be short-lived.

NBA @NBA



CJ: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

Ingram: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST



NOP vs LAC

Friday, April 15th at 10pm/et on TNT CJ was a PERFECT 7/7 FGM in Q2 on his way to a 27-point first-half. The @PelicansNBA advance in the #MetaQuestPlayIn to face the Clippers for the 8th seed in the West! #WBD CJ: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 ASTIngram: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 5 ASTNOP vs LACFriday, April 15th at 10pm/et on TNT CJ was a PERFECT 7/7 FGM in Q2 on his way to a 27-point first-half. The @PelicansNBA advance in the #MetaQuestPlayIn to face the Clippers for the 8th seed in the West! #WBD CJ: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST Ingram: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 5 ASTNOP vs LAC Friday, April 15th at 10pm/et on TNT https://t.co/kahmbfh2Jk

Coming off this win, the Pelicans will find themselves facing the LA Clippers in their next game. With the eighth-seed in the Western Conference on the line, New Orleans looks like an invigorated and competitive side.

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram keep the New Orleans Pelicans' playoff aspirations alive

New Orleans Pelicans teammates celebrate their win

While the New Orleans Pelicans aren't through to the playoffs just yet, their celebration after their win against the Spurs is absolutely justified. After one of the worst starts of the regular-season, the Pelicans rose through the ranks of the Western Conference like no other team.

The Pelicans were struck with misfortune early on. With superstar Zion Williams out due to injury recovery, New Orleans was heavily reliant on Brandon Ingram to perform for the side.

With Ingram's recurring hip injury, the Pelicans saw a horrendous 1-12 start to the season. By the end of November, New Orleans still hadn't settled into their rhythm with new head coach Willie Green as they featured a 6-17 record.

The Pelicans' situation started turning around in the month of February. Although the side were still doing poorly and featured a losing record for the season, they started establishing some degree of consistency with wins.

The final piece of their puzzle was the acquisition of CJ McCollum ahead of the trade deadline. By adding McCollum to their rotation, the side added a much-needed scoring punch to help Ingram.

NBA @NBA



: 38 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 7 3PM CJ McCollum knocked down 7 three-pointers on his way to 38 points. CJ has scored 30+ points in 3 of his last 4 games for the @PelicansNBA @CJMcCollum : 38 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 7 3PM CJ McCollum knocked down 7 three-pointers on his way to 38 points. CJ has scored 30+ points in 3 of his last 4 games for the @PelicansNBA!@CJMcCollum: 38 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 7 3PM https://t.co/5V0Usdtueq

This resulted only after the All-Star break when McCollum assimilated into the system. With a four-game win streak developing fresh out of the All-Star break, the Pelicans looked competitive.

New Orleans notched a 13-10 record following the break. A winning record that saw them pass the LA Lakers and occupy the ninth-place in the West.

Led by their duo of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, New Orleans have displayed new life as well.

Already making an improvement on their performance last season, the Pelicans will look to ride this momentum heading into their next matchup.

