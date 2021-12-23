Watch: Cleveland Cavaliers players featuring Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen unanimously pick LeBron James as their 'GOAT'

LeBron James will go down as one of the best players in NBA history when he calls time on his career, but in the franchise history of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he will be renowned as the greatest ever.

He helped the team win their only NBA championship in 2016 in dramatic fashion as they overturned a 1-3 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

LeBron James may not be a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers right now and may not get the chance to retire wearing the Wine and Gold jersey, but the current players haven't forgotten how huge he has been for the franchise.

In a recent social media post uploaded by Bally Sports Ohio on Twitter, several Cavs players, including the likes of Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen, declared James as the 'GOAT,' unanimously.

Here's the clip:

Bally Sports Cleveland @BallySportsCLE



#NBA75 #LetEmKnow Who’s your NBA GOAT from the 75 years of the NBA? These guys all agree it is _____. Who’s your NBA GOAT from the 75 years of the NBA? These guys all agree it is _____. #NBA75 #LetEmKnow https://t.co/f2zIpfFUIx

Among the current crop of players that are on the Cleveland Cavaliers, only Kevin Love and Cedi Osman have played on the same team as LeBron James. They witnessed his greatness daily at one stage, so it doesn't come as a surprise that they picked him as their 'GOAT.'

The same can't be said about some of the other players, like Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade and Lauri Markkanen, though, as most of them idolized LeBron while growing up, especially during his time as a Cavs player.

That only explains how impactful James has been on the younger generation of players in the NBA right now.

Looking back at LeBron James' time as a Cleveland Cavaliers player

LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

LeBron James was drafted as the #1 overall pick in 2003 by his hometown franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played in two separate stints for the team.

James' first stint lasted seven seasons between 2003 and 2010. He led them to five consecutive playoff appearances during that period. The Cavs made it past the second round in all of those postseason trips.

LeBron James won Rookie of the Year, two All-Star MVPs and two regular-season MVP awards as a Cavaliers player. He left Cleveland in search of championship success in 2010, joining forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh at the Miami Heat.

After winning two rings there, he returned to the Cavs in 2015 in a bid to help them win their maiden NBA title.

NBA @NBA

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2020



👑 2007201120122013201420152016201720182020 @KingJames ' NBA Finals journey! 2007201120122013201420152016201720182020👑 @KingJames' NBA Finals journey! https://t.co/vfNScVazke

LeBron James led them to four consecutive NBA finals appearances in his second stint from 2015 to 2018.

They won the title in 2016, with James being named as the Finals MVP. He finished his last season in Ohio by winning the All-Star MVP award in 2018.

LeBron James played a total of 849 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. James was on every Cavaliers team that made the NBA playoffs since his debut in the league.

The franchise had a tough time after his departure in 2010 and 2018, but this could finally be the year they make their first postseason trip without his help in over 19 years.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Cleveland Cavaliers sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 19-13 season record and are one of the favorites to seal a postseason berth this year.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar