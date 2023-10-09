Watch: Clippers start strong as Paul George knocks the ball away, leading to thunderous Kawhi Leonard dunk

The Los Angeles Clippers opened their preseason schedule with a game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, October 8. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were part of the starting lineup and quickly made their presence felt on the floor, leading to a fast break for the Clippers.

In one of the first plays of the game, George stole the ball on defense and passed it to Bones Hyland, who ran the floor and made a pass to Leonard for the one-handed slam.

Los Angeles will play Utah twice in the preseason, before wrapping up its training camp with a two-game series against reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George want to stay with Clippers, as extension talks continue

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are in the final year of their respective contracts with the LA Clippers. They both have a player option for the 2024-25 season and can hit free agency next summer if they decline it.

The franchise has begun contract extension talks with both superstars but so far, there is no deal in place. George and Leonard are in no rush to sign a contract extension, but both of them shared their willingness to be part of the team for many years to come.

"We’re good. I came here in 2019 to be a Clipper. Me and the front office are good… It hasn’t been nothing that we’ve rushed on their side or my side," Kawhi Leonard told media on Saturday (via Sports Illustrated).

"It’s active, but both sides have to be on the same page and that’s just what we’re trying to figure out," Paul George said (via Clutchpoints).

At the same time, the franchise wants to maintain both superstars on its roster long-term, but it is still unclear what type of a deal it will offer them.

"I don't think there's any chance that those guys get four-year extensions. They both can be free agents after next season because they have player options. There's no chance that they're getting extended four years," Brian Windhorst of ESPN said (via Bleacher Report).

"I would be stunned if they get extended four years. But that doesn't mean that they can't get extended, though. And that the Clippers won't make an offer or even a multi-year offer."

(segment starts at 27:00 mark).

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined the Clippers in 2019, making the franchise a title contender in the West. Still, they have never played in the NBA Finals during their time with the team and have gone as far as the Conference Finals.

Both superstars have dealt with injuries during their four-year stints and have missed several games. The team is hopeful that they will stay healthy this season and help the team challenge for the title.

The Clippers kick off their regular-season campaign with a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, October 25.