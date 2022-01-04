Watch: Controversial NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown seen court side for the Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies game after quitting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following a rather controversial meltdown earlier on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was later seen at Monday night's NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

In a rather concerning stunt pulled by Antonio Brown, the wide receiver was seen removing his jersey and throwing it into the stands prior to leaving the team midway through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shone some light on the situation following their 28-24 win against the New York Jets in the postgame press conference.

Mentioning that he asked Brown to enter the game and upon the player's persistent disapproval to do so, Arians was forced to ask him to leave the premises.

Arians additionally mentioned that Antonio Brown would no longer be a part of the franchise, although he is technically still a part of the official roster.

Antonio Brown at the Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets game

Having already played in New York, Antonio Brown followed up Sunday's antics by making an appearance in Brooklyn as the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies.

Billed as the marquee matchup of the night, the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant, were eager to take on the Brooklyn Nets, who were on a bit of a slide.

Considering the Grizzlies' current form, along with the spectacular talent of Ja Morant being put on full display throughout the week, they had all the momentum heading into this game.

's 4th straight 30+ point game leads the 36 points on 14-22 shooting for Ja! @JaMorant 's 4th straight 30+ point game leads the @memgrizz to their 5th straight win 🔥 36 points on 14-22 shooting for Ja!@JaMorant's 4th straight 30+ point game leads the @memgrizz to their 5th straight win 🔥 https://t.co/LEUz5s9FBU

The talented backcourt of the Grizzlies would put on a show again as Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 65 points. Following up with a 118-104 win against the Nets, the Memphis Grizzlies also handed Brooklyn their third loss in a row, including their second consecutive loss at home.

Having outrebounded the Nets 61-33, Memphis dominated for the majority of the game. With the Grizzlies leading by 28 points early in the fourth quarter, the Brooklyn Nets managed to go on a 17-2 run to make the game closer.

Unfortunately, these efforts would come up short as Desmond Bane made some key buckets to keep the Grizzlies ahead.

Although the Brooklyn Nets saw a solid outing from Kevin Durant, who recorded 26 points for the game, the rest of the lineup fell short on the scoring and rebounding front.

On the back of another win, the Memphis Grizzlies have extended their winning streak to five games. With a 24-14 record, the supercharged Memphis side will look to continue their dominance as they travel to Cleveland to face the Cleveland Cavaliers next.

