Watch: Courtside fan wearing LeBron James' Heat jersey tossed out for trying to sneak into NCAA basketball game

A weird incident involving a LeBron James fan occurred in an NCAA game between Lindenwood and IUPUI on Saturday. A fan was sitting on the courtside and wearing a full James Heat jersey attempted to check in to the game. However, the referees didn't allow that, and one escorted him out of the arena.

This weird incident grabbed the attention of the players and fans in attendance.

LeBron James praises Victor Wembanyama; calls him a 'special talent'

LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama faced off for the first time. On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs rallied past the LA Lakers to snap an 18-game losing skid (115-129).

The Spurs and the Lakers split wins in the two-game series, as the 17-time NBA champions won their first game on Wednesday (122-119).

After the game, James praised Wembanyama, calling him a 'special talent.'

"Nothing has changed from what I’ve already said about him previously," James told Spectrum Sportsnet, via Lakers Nation. "Special talent, they got a good one here. Just tried to get his hands down a little bit because I know his wingspan, and I know he’s able to block shots outside his comfort. So just tried to create a little bit more room, shoot a little bit higher and was able to knock it down."

The all-time scoring leader finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists on 7/17 shooting. Meanwhile, Wembanyama had 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists on 5/13 shooting. This battle between the top picks of 2003 and 2023, respectively, was worthy of watch.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have lost two of their last three games and missed the opportunity to maintain a Top-four push in the West. They currently are eighth in the standings with 15 wins and 11 losses.

"Our team is not built to have three starters out," James said after the loss, via NBA.com, "but you can give credit where credit is due. San Antonio played great tonight. They shot the ball extremely well."

The Lakers will look to bounce back on Monday when they host the New York Knicks (14-11). They will then start a three-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls (10-17), Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5), and OKC Thunder (16-8). But before this, they'll host the Boston Celtics (19-5) on Christmas Day.