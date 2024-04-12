WATCH: Courtside female fan makes biting gesture at Jalen Brunson during Knicks-Celtics

The New York Knicks whipped the Boston Celtics 118-109 on Thursday behind Jalen Brunson’s incredible offensive display. Brunson dropped 39 points in just three quarters to carry the Knicks to their first win in the season series against the Celtics. The lefty guard ran rings around Boston’s highly touted defensive tandem of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White to push his team to the finish line.

During the game, a fan sitting at courtside couldn’t help herself and did this behind Brunson's back:

Like most at TD Garden, she must have been so frustrated with how Jalen Brunson ran amok. The Celtics had their best players on the court but they seemed to be going through the motions, allowing the visitors to go wild. The Knicks punished the Cs for their half-hearted effort in the first three quarters.

With Brunson dissecting the Celtics’ defense almost at will, the New York Knicks finished the third quarter with a commanding 100-71 advantage. Tom Thibodeau finally decided to take him out, but the damage was already done. New York’s mop-up crew, however, nearly surrendered the efforts of the starters, forcing the coach to berate them during one of the timeouts.

After the game, Jalen Brunson matter-of-factly answered why he had a big night:

“The ball went in a lot tonight.”

The fan behind him in the said clip didn’t share his sentiment.

Opposing fans will be frustrated with Jalen Brunson in the playoffs

Last year, Jalen Brunson showed that he is built for the rigors and pressures of the playoffs. In his debut in the postseason as arguably the New York Knicks’ franchise cornerstone, the lefty impressed many. He finished the playoffs averaging 27.8 PPG, 5.6 APG, 4.9 RPG and 1.5 SPG. Most will be shocked if he can’t put up the same numbers past the regular season this year.

Without Julius Randle, opposing fans know the Knicks will run everything on offense through Brunson. Despite that, he figures to be a matchup problem opponents may have to spend some nights trying to figure out. The Knicks have learned to adjust without “Don Julio,” making them a tough outfit even without the All-Star forward. Brunson might be good enough to carry them.

On Thursday night, a fan in Boston expressed her frustration with a biting gesture. Before the playoffs are over, many will likely have the same sentiment as her. Jalen Brunson is looking to lead his team deep into the playoffs, which might be a cause of anxiety for many opposing fans.