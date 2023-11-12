Watch: Dejounte Murray unexpectedly runs into Atlanta Hawks teammate wearing his jersey

The Atlanta Hawks are on a winning record of 5-3 and Dejounte Murray is in a great mood as the team prepares to host the defending NBA Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat. In his second season with the team, the former Washington Huskie has been hitting the chemistry between him and his teammates.

De'Andre Hunter has started at the three position for the Hawks for the first eight games of the season and has been one of the reasons why the team is performing well. So far, he has averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

In appreciation for his performance, Murray came into their game against the Heat wearing Hunter's jersey. Before entering the locker room, a camera was able to capture the reaction of De'Andre Hunter seeing his teammate wearing his jersey as he wore a big smile on his face.

In the 2023-24 season, Dejounte Murray has improved his numbers from the previous year, giving the Hawks 21.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per night. He also gives the Hawks 2.3 three-pointers per game on 39.1% shooting beyond the arc.

Dejounte Murray is on a fast upward trend for the Hawks in 2023-24 season

The Atlanta Hawks started the season losing their first two games but bounced back hard with a four-game winning streak. Part of the team's success is getting Dejounte Murray to get his shots up and putting him in places to be more productive.

During the winning streak, Murray averaged 25 points for the Hawks, including a 41-point explosion against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 30. Although the team lost to the OKC Thunder despite Murray's 29-point performance, it bounced back immediately with a victory over the Orlando Magic in Mexico City.

Prior to their win against Orlando, Murray already promised that the team would be more competitive after the loss and vowed to give the Mexican crowd a bang for their buck.

“A hard, competitive game,” Murray said (via Soaring Down South). “We’re gonna compete. We’re gonna try to bring a show and not waste nobody’s time. We’ll be grateful, thankful for the opportunity to come and play in Mexico City.”

After the game with the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks are going on the road for just one game against the young Detroit Pistons before heading back to the State Farm Arena for four home games.