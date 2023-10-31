'Woj at 2 AM Crazy!': Dejounte Murray reps all NBA fans with amazing James Harden trade reaction

As people in an around the NBA woke up Tuesday morning, there was a series of James Harden trade reactions. Among the funniest might have been from Atlatna Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

Murray was one of the first people to have a James Harden trade reaction for an odd reason. Roughly a half hour before the trade broke, the former All-Star was posting on social media about how he was having trouble sleeping that night.

Not long after, Murray was rewarded for his late-night antics. The Hawks guard was then tweeting about NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski for breaking the blockbuster trade in the middle of the night.

Murray might not have liked being up at that time, but it ended up working out for him. Because he couldn't sleep, he got to see a huge shift in the league happen in real time. Harden is now on his way to join a stacked LA Clippers team as they want to pursue a championship.

James Harden gets his wish in trade to LA Clippers

After three long months, the James Harden saga has finally come to an end. The former MVP is now on his fourth team in the past two years. Yet again, he ended up getting what he wanted.

The Harden saga began during free agency, when he opted into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. After securing a contract for this season, he immediately went to the front office and requested a trade. The one and only team he had on his list was the LA Clippers.

Harden went to great lengths to work his way to the Clippers, and got what he wanted in the end. Even after taking multiple public shots at Daryl Morey, the All-Star guard was moved to the team he desired.

Despite how things played out between Harden and the Sixers, Morey still managed to get a decent return. Along with multiple draft picks, LA also sent Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and Nic Batum to Philly.

Following this blockbuster trade, both sides ended up getting what they wanted. The Clippers go all in on star power by pairing Harden with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the Sixers get flexibility. This move doesn't make them a clear finals favorite, but it puts them in a strong position to swing another trade down the road that will increase their odds.