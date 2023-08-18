Watch: Dell Curry puts son Steph Curry in his place as he beats the Warriors star in a 3-point shooting contest

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history and thus the best shooter in his family.

However, his father, Dell Curry, was no slouch when it came to 3-point shooting over his 16-year NBA career. Dell was a career 40.2% shooter from deep on 2.9 3-point attempts per game.

The senior Curry reminded everyone where Steph got his shooting from during a recent 3-point shootout against his son. This came as Dell surprised many by defeating Steph in the friendly competition.

Dell and Steph were each given five 3-point attempts from the top of the arc. Dell missed his first three attempts before heating up and knocking down his final two shots. At that point, it appeared as though Steph would be able to secure an easy victory.

However, Steph proceeded to miss his first four attempts, including three that were wide left, before knocking down his final attempt. The crowd then reacted in disbelief to see the Warriors star get upset by his father.

Watch the moment below:

Dell Curry wants to see Steph Curry team up with brother Seth Curry one day

Seth Curry, Dell Curry and Steph Curry

Steph and Dell Curry are not the only 3-point snipers in the family, as Steph’s younger brother, Seth Curry, has also made a living as a sharpshooter. Seth has shot a blistering 43.5% from deep on 4.3 3-point attempts per game over nine seasons.

According to Dell, this would make Seth an interesting fit in Golden State alongside his brother.

Speaking with NBCS Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole in June, Dell said that he would like to see his sons team up one day:

“There’s always that possibility.

“The salary cap and all that is going to come into play. But I think that would be a good market for Seth as a shooter. We know how important 3s are, and he’s one of the best in the league to do it.”

Seth signed with the Dallas Mavericks in July for what many considered a bargain deal at two years, worth $8 million. So, it doesn’t look like Seth will be joining the Warriors anytime soon. However, perhaps the Curry brothers will still find a way to team up in the future.

