Watch: DeMar DeRozan gifts 2 Chainz’s son Halo Epps signed shoes in wholesome moment

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan's incredible start continued against the Atlanta Hawks as he had 35 points and 10 assists in a 130-118 win.

However, one of the highlights was after the game when DeRozan handed a signed pair of his shoes to rapper 2 Chainz's son Halo.

How far can DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls go this season?

DeMar DeRozan drives to the net against Kevin Durant

When Chicago announced it had acquired DeRozan on a three-year deal worth $85 million, the concept of DeRozan and Zach LaVine sparked interest. Fast forward a couple of months, and DeRozan and LaVine have the Bulls (21-10) second in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting better than 50% from the field and over 36% from beyond the arc. He has also recorded two double-doubles and has been a figure of consistency. Given the Bulls' revival, DeRozan has elevated himself into the MVP conversation along with Zach LaVine.

DeRozan's midrange game continues to be one of the best in the business. His 3-point capability has also improved as he is shooting a career-high 36.5% from the perimeter, and this just adds another dimension to his game and Chicago's offense.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



LaVine: 23 PTS, 5 AST

DeRozan: 21 PTS, 5 AST Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the first pair of teammates to reach 20+ points and 5+ assists in a single half since the start of the play-by-play era (1997-98). @EliasSports LaVine: 23 PTS, 5 ASTDeRozan: 21 PTS, 5 AST Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the first pair of teammates to reach 20+ points and 5+ assists in a single half since the start of the play-by-play era (1997-98). @EliasSports LaVine: 23 PTS, 5 ASTDeRozan: 21 PTS, 5 AST https://t.co/6wBsBJxFdv

After Chicago failed to make the playoffs for four straight seasons despite having Zach LaVine, this season's start has fueled optimism. With the way the Bulls are playing, they could not only make the playoffs, they could make a deep postseason run.

At the moment, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks seem like the only two teams that could potentially stop the Bulls. However, with Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vučević alongside like LaVine and DeRozan, they could challenge the Nets and Bucks.

In fact, Chicago has already won two of its three games against Brooklyn (119-95 on Nov. 8 and 111-107 on Dec. 4). The Bulls face Milwaukee have yet to play. They have four games later this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

While the Chicago Bulls are almost guaranteed to make the postseason, the brakes need to be pumped when it comes to championship aspirations. This season is only 31 games old for Chicago, and the franchise hasn't been out of the first round since 2015. Then again, very few expected the Atlanta Hawks or the Phoenix Suns to reach the Eastern and Western Conference finals last season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein