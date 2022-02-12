Watch: DeMar DeRozan hilariously taunts Patrick Beverly as 'too short' after hitting a tough shot on him

DeMar DeRozan put up another stellar performance for the Chicago Bulls in their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.

The 32-year-old racked up 35 points, out of which 16 came in the fourth quarter. He looked in great offensive flow, and made some tough shots in the game. However, his fadeaway over Patrick Beverley in the fourth quarter was a thing of beauty, and had all the fans go crazy.

After making the shot, DeRozan let Beverley know that he was 'too small' by geticulating the same.

Beverley had been jawing at the Bulls forward for a while. Before DeRozan made the shot, Chicago had a 128-112 lead in the game. However, Beverley was just being the menace he was as he continued trash-talking DeRozan. The 32-year-old simply responded with a 'Kobe like' shot to make his point clear.

The Bulls went on to win the game 134-122. A total of four players from the team scored 20 points or more points on the night.

DeMar DeRozan's 30-point night was his fifth on the trot. He is the first Bulls player since Michael Jordan to have four consecutive games with 35 or more points. These stats are a testament to the brilliance of DeMar DeRozan, who joined the team in the offseason.

Can DeMar DeRozan lead the Chicago Bulls to a deep run in the playoffs?

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers

Many experts had their reservations about DeMar DeRozan's move to the Chicago Bulls in the offseason.

It was perceived that he was not a good fit with the likes of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, the veteran has proven everyone wrong, and has showcased sheer brilliance this season. He made the All-Star team as a starter, and has been in MVP conversations, courtesy of his stellar performances.

DeRozan is averaging 27.4 PPG, and is currently ranked sixth in terms of scoring average this season. He is shooting the ball at 51.2 % efficiency, and has been clutch all year. The Bulls player is also shooting at a career-high efficiency of 34% from the three-point range. He has instantly gelled in with his new teammates, and has motivated the youngsters to play well.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine is also having a great year, and will make his second consecutive All-Star appearance. He has never made it to the playoffs, but it looks like his luck could be changing.

The Bulls also have an able center in Nikola Vucevic, who is having another great campaign. His ability to shoot threes and be a rim protector has helped the franchise massively.

The Bulls have been hampered by injury problems since the start of the year. However, they have shown their depth, and have looked great even in times of adversity.

They have a bunch of exciting talents like Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and Alfonzo McKinnie on their roster. All these youngsters have looked great, and could be key to the team as the regular season winds down.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine could be key to their chances, but the duo will need the support of teammates if the team is to succeed this season. Fitness and availability of key players will play an important factor in the playoffs.

If the Bulls are successful in getting back their stars like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams before the postseason, they will be hot favorites to come out of the East.

