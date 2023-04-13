Watch- DeMar DeRozan rips up towel as Bulls struggle in the first three quarters against Raptors

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are possibly playing their last game of the 2022-23 NBA season. They are on the road squaring off against the Toronto Raptors in a must-win game.

Toronto was ahead 85-75 with 10:25 minutes left in the fourth quarter when the All-Star guard did this in frustration:

DeRozan didn't play badly in the first three quarters, but started to come alive in the last period. O.G. Anunoby has made him work everything for his shots when they don't send double-teams.

DeMar DeRozan has been more aggressive with his drives and kickouts. He has already created more opportunities for his teammates. He ably stepped up big-time to help Zach Lavine outplay the Raptors in the fourth quarter.

The Chicago Bulls have been the best road team in the NBA since Mar. 1, going 8-2 during that stretch. Among the teams they beat were the LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. They've shown that form in overtaking Toronto's sizeable nine-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Bulls outscored the Raptors 37-24 in the final period behind DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Both have combined for 15 points to lead Chicago's rally. LaVine dropped 30 of his 39 points in the last 24 minutes of the game.

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls showed grit and heart when it mattered most

The Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors on the road.

The Toronto Raptors' imposing lineup gave them a 50-36 edge in rebounding, but it was more than just heart, though. Fred VanVleet, the shortest player on the floor, had 12 rebounds.

Toronto also had a 16-8 advantage in offensive rebounds which allowed them to take control of the game most of the way.

DeMar DeRozan and his teammates, however, showed grit and heart when it mattered most. They battled hard for every loose ball and scrambled to get rebounds.

Patrick Beverley, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic did the dirty work in the paint, helping hold the Raptors to a tie with 12 combined rebounds. Securing possessions allowed them to slowly cut Toronto's lead until they went ahead with still five minutes left in the game.

Over the last 15 games, the Chicago Bulls have ranked third in defensive rating behind only the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans. On Wednesday night, they showed that they can lock down opponents when it's winning time.

The Chicago Bulls will move on to face the Miami Heat in Florida in another must-win situation. Despite playing on the road again, they would like their chances, particularly with how they rallied big-time for this win.

