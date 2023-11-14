DeMar DeRozan has always been known as a high-flyer and a midrange master. He recently turned back the clock to pull off an insane assist against the Milwaukee Bucks when the Bulls visited the Fiserv Forum on Monday night for their 11th game of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Bulls were down 64-59 with around seven minutes left in the third quarter. Coby White missed an easy layup before Nikola Vucevic botched the tip-in attempt. Zach LaVine got the offensive rebound and passed the ball to Vucevic, who was blocked by Brook Lopez.

The ball went to DeRozan, who drove to the basket and attacked the Bucks' defense. He spun around Pat Connaughton, paused in the air when Lopez challenged him before making an insane no-look pass to White in the corner. The 23-year-old guard made the shot to complete the amazing play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of DeRozan's insane pass:

Expand Tweet

DeMar DeRozan is having a solid season for the Chicago Bulls. Heading into the matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Bulls are struggling with a 4-6 record, and it was evident on opening night that the Chicago fanbase is in for wild ride. They already had a players-only meeting after one game, but DeRozan asked for patience, as it's a very long season.

"Nobody wants to lose the way we have been losing this early," DeRozan said last week.

"It's always easy to let go of the rope when things aren't going your way. But for the most part, you just have to stay (calm). It's all about how we get out of that. Where we are right now, it feels bad, it sucks, but a good week for us changes everything."

Also Read: How long is Jae Crowder out for? Closer look at return and recovery timeline as 2x NBA finalist set to have surgery

NBA teams monitoring DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, teams are monitoring the Chicago Bulls' situation this season. There's a belief within the league that the Bulls are more than likely blowing it up before or at the trade deadline.

Two of the players who will get a lot of interest are DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. DeRozan could be perfect for a contending team and much easier to acquire, as he's on an expiring contract.

LaVine would have more suitors due to his age, but his contract would be a tough pill to swallow for many. He has three years left in his deal but has already linked to teams like the LA Lakers.

Also Read: "They couldn't stop him" - Gilbert Arenas adamantly asserts Shaquille O'Neal's superiority over Nikola Jokic