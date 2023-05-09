Watch - Dennis Schroder has a hilarious reaction to Draymond Green's turnover late in Game 4

Dennis Schroder was forced to guard Draymond Green with 15 seconds left in the game after the Golden State Warriors ran a pick-and-roll play. Green decisively drove into the lane before belatedly trying to pass out under the basket.

Golden State's starting power forward ended up throwing an errant pass to Andrew Wiggins, who couldn't hold on to the ball. The LA Lakers nearly secured a crucial possession when Anthony Davis was held to a jump ball.

After the Lakers prevented the Warriors from scoring, Schroder quickly did this to Green:

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Dennis Schroder’s face after the Draymond Green game-sealing turnover Dennis Schroder’s face after the Draymond Green game-sealing turnover 😭 https://t.co/UTjr9nYVPj

The Lakers had a 104-101 lead with 5.4 seconds left in the game before the Wiggins-Davis jump ball. AD's swat forced the ball toward Steph Curry, who jumped high to secure it.

Curry, however, was out of balance and fell down just as he threw the ball out of bounds. Golden State coach Steve Kerr tried to challenge the call as a desperate move to get a much-needed possession.

The referees didn't take long reviewing the play before upholding their decision of giving the ball to the Lakers. And just like that, LA is incredibly just one game away from the Western Conference Finals.

Dennis Schroder played 35 minutes, mainly to chase Steph Curry around. He finished with 10 points, three assists and three rebounds. Schroder's defense helped hold Curry to just 3-14 from behind the arc.

Schroder's numbers may not stand out but the Lakers outscored the defending NBA champs by 14 points with him on the floor.

Draymond Green, on the other hand, had 10 rebounds, eight points, seven assists and five turnovers. Green's costly unforced error late in the game allowed the LA Lakers to escape with the win.

Dennis Schroder and Draymond Green have played key roles for their respective teams

Dennis Schroder is averaging 7.3 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in playoff games this season. He has become one of Darvin Ham's most trusted defenders against opposing perimeter superstar players.

In round one against the Memphis Grizzlies, the German basketball star gamely tried his best against Ja Morant. While he couldn't match Morant's athleticism, he could stick to him like glue.

Dennis Schroder's speed, experience and underrated grit have been superb in the second-round series against the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry. "The Menace" will not physically overwhelm Curry on the defensive end, but he fights screens with gusto to try and stay in front of the two-time MVP.

hoops bot @hoops_bot Dennis Schroder ruins Steve Kerr's playcall Dennis Schroder ruins Steve Kerr's playcall https://t.co/yitvhKazKg

The Golden State Warriors' defensive strategy is built around Draymond Green. He is their magnet and the one who dictates coverage in almost all of their games.

The former Defensive Player of the Year winner may no longer be in his prime, but he remains elite on defense. Green is versatile, tough and plays with an edge that has benefited the Warriors all these years.

The LA Lakers are up 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors. Fans will expect Dennis Schroder and Draymond Green to continue helping their respective teams to try and reach the Conference Finals.

