Watch - Draymond Green throws a pass to Phil Handy on the Lakers' bench

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a brief mental lapse during Game 4 of the Warriors' second-round matchup against the LA Lakers on Monday. The Warriors' superstar point guard Steph Curry brought the ball up the court midway through the first quarter.

Curry then initiated a play, swinging the ball to teammate Andrew Wiggins, who drove and dished the ball out to Green on the perimeter. Green then quickly swung the ball to the corner. However, the only problem was there was no Warriors player in sight, and the ball ended up in the hands of Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy.

Watch the play below:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Draymond passed it to the Lakers bench Draymond passed it to the Lakers bench 😅 https://t.co/SBTHMatXOx

Draymond Green on Warriors' Game 3 loss to LA

Following the Warriors’ 127-97 Game 3 blowout loss to the Lakers, Draymond Green took to his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show', to discuss the loss. Green spoke about his team's confusion over Lakers star forward LeBron James’ lack of aggression early on.

This comes as James started off very passive and did not score until the 6:32 mark of the second quarter. However, James still finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 54.5% shooting.

"Steph said to me, 'Yo, I'm trying to figure Bron out,'" Green said.

"After not taking a shot through most of the first half, he ended up getting it going with 21, eight and eight. You know, it was big, really big. He hit some big shots, some timely shots.

"One of the threes he hit on the wing in the first half was a very timely bucket, and it slowed our run down."

Green added that the Warriors need to find a way to contain Lakers combo guard D’Angelo Russell. This comes as Russell finished with 21 points, three rebounds, five assists and five three-pointers on 61.5% shooting in Game 3.

“D-Lo was really good,” Green said.

“He got off to a very fast start, had 21 points, five for eight from three. We have to do a better job of containing D-Lo. In this series, when we’ve contained him, we’ve been pretty good.

“Obviously, it’s three games and they’re up 2-1, but pretty much most of the games he’s gotten off to a fast start, we’ve been able to slow it down. Last night, we didn’t do a good job of slowing it down.”

The Warriors entered Monday night’s Game 4 trailing their second-round series against the Lakers 2-1, making it a pivotal game for both sides.

