Watch: Denver Nuggets fans chant 'Who's your daddy' after sealing W vs Lakers as Michael Malone tribute

Michael Malone was introduced during the Denver Nuggets’ championship celebration as the LA Lakers’ daddy. The coach relished the title throughout the parade and even wore a shirt that trolled their Western Conference Finals opponents. Due to the off-season talk, the opening night game between the two teams was highly anticipated. Anthony Davis added fuel to the fire when he noted how the “Lakers’ daddy” talk has only given them extra motivation for Tuesday night’s game.

With the Nuggets cruising their way to a big win to their sixth straight win against the Lakers, Ball Arena erupted to a chant. Denver fans honored Malone and, at the same time, took a shot at the Lakers with this serenade (via noles):

The game between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets started at a frenetic pace. For an opening night game, it was incredibly impressive, considering the elevation of Mile High City. It seemed like both teams were still in playoff mode.

The Nuggets got off to a quick start, outscoring their opponents 34-20 in the first quarter. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic led Denver right off the bat. He had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in nine minutes. Jokic played like he never had an offseason mostly spent with his horses.

Certain sections of Ball Arena brought out the “Who’s your daddy?” chants but couldn’t sustain it early in the game. Many of them wanted to save it for last when the outcome was all but decided. Jokic, Murray and the Nuggets made sure they would get that opportunity.

The Lakers cut the lead to two points early in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get over the hump. Timely baskets from Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray kept LeBron James and crew at bay.

Anthony Davis’ second-half no-show made the Denver Nuggets fans’ trolling even more hilarious

Anthony Davis had 17 points after the first 24 minutes of the game. He stood toe-to-toe against Nikola Jokic in the first half of the game. While the “Joker” continued his impressive night for the Denver Nuggets, Davis disappeared after the halftime break.

AD would not add to his points for the remainder of the game. He finished the night with the same points to go with eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. His second-half disappearance gave Denver Nuggets fans even more satisfaction in trolling him.

While Davis took the night off early, Nikola Jokic remained dominant. The two-time MVP finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block.

Shaquille O’Neal, who was part of the Inside the NBA crew that covered the game, repeatedly mentioned how Jokic had his way with Davis. For somebody who told reporters that he couldn’t wait to face the Nuggets, AD disappointed many in Laker Nation.

The Denver Nuggets fans, though, wouldn’t have it any other way. “Who’s your daddy?” chants are not likely going away anytime soon.