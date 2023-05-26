Watch - Derrick White hits a buzzer beater on step-back 3 in NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 

Derrick White capped off the Boston Celtics' sizzling start to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat with this buzzer beater:

DERRICK WHITE BEATS THE BUZZER

The Celtics were up 32-20 when Jayson Tatum walked the ball to their end of the court. Tatum was off to a hot start with 12 points and naturally had the attention of the entire Heat defense.

Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson decided to double-team Boston's superstar, who quickly passed it off to White. Max Strus, who had rotated when the Heat tried to corral Tatum, was White's defender now.

Derrick White calmly waited until the last second to unleash a step-back three to extend Boston's lead to 15 points after the first quarter. He was 4-5 from the field and hit all three of his triples.

White, Tatum and Marcus Smart relentlessly pushed the ball whenever possible like they did in Game 4. And like in the previous game, they had the same results.

The quicker pace opened up opportunities for the Boston Celtics like they've never had in the series. Derrick White was only one of the the beneficiaries of Boston's consistent strategy to get the ball out to their end of the floor.

White finished the game with a game-high 24 points, which was highlighted by a sizzling 6-8 shooting from deep. Before Game 5, he has never made more than three triples in a game in the series.

However, he has been the Celtics' most consistent three-pointer, hitting 58.1% of his shots from behind the arc.

Derrick White has been excellent on both ends of the floor for the Boston Celtics

Derrick White's effort, defense and energy have helped the Boston Celtics to a fast start. The Celtics have primarily made him Jimmy Butler's defender when he is on the floor.

The unassuming point guard helped hold "Jimmy Buckets" to just six points in the first half. Butler eventually finished the game with 14 points, on 5-10 shots, also missing his two three-pointers.

White has been the Boston Celtics' most effective defender against Miami's superstar. White is so disciplined on defense and hardly bites on Butler's numerous ball fakes. The bigger and stronger Butler couldn't also easily get past him around the perimeter.

The former Colorado University star led all NBA guards in blocked shots in the regular season. He was also named to the the All-Defensive second team and he's showing why he deserved that honor in the series against the Miami Heat.

