Watch: Derrick White turns defense into offense for Boston, blocking Tyrese Maxey and then nailing a wide-open transition 3 

The Boston Celtics are projected to be one of the top teams on both ends of the court in the 2023-24 NBA season. Celtics guard Derrick White put that two-way upside on display during Wednesday night’s 112-101 preseason victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with an impressive defense-to-offense sequence. Late in the first quarter, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey drove to the rim for a layup. However, White swatted Maxey’s shot straight to his teammate Dalano Banton, who got out in transition. Banton then kicked the ball to star guard Jrue Holiday on the wing, who swung it back around to a trailing White for an open transition 3-pointer.

Boston Celtics receive high praise in annual GM survey

As for just how high many are on the Boston Celtics entering this season, this year's NBA GM survey certainly serves as a prime example. In the annual survey, which was released earlier this week, the Celtics were heavily represented in several major categories.

When it came to predicting the 2024 NBA champions, Boston was tied for first with the reigning champion Denver Nuggets with 33% of the vote. Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum also finished third when it came to predicting the 2024 NBA MVP with 13% of the vote. This was in addition to Tatum being voted the best small forward in the league (47%).

As for defense, Jrue Holiday was voted the best perimeter defender in the NBA by 50% of GMs and the second-best overall defender (13%). Meanwhile, the Celtics were also voted the best defensive team by a wide margin (47%).

So, if the GMs prove to be accurate, it looks like Celtics fans are in store for a pretty fun season.

Also read: 5 NBA teams with highest luxury tax bills heading into 2023-24 season