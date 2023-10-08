Winning in the NBA takes money and title contenders really invest in players while hoping for a good payoff at the end of the season. As the NBA gears up for the 2023–24 season, the league's front offices crunch numbers, and some face a huge bill to pay.

We take a look at the top five teams that have the highest luxury tax bills heading into the 2023–24 NBA season.

5 NBA teams that have made a huge investment in their players and own a high luxury tax bill

With the 2023–24 season approaching, these five franchises find themselves grappling with a hefty luxury tax bill.

Nonetheless, this also serves as their commitment to creating a winning legacy in the NBA and a testament that they would do whatever it takes to bring home a Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Golden State Warriors

$206,124,103 / Luxury Tax: $188,166,395

The Golden State Warriors didn't hesitate to keep their core players from their 2015 championship and they would also want to reward loyalty.

Steph Curry owns the team's largest salary at $51.9 million, followed by Klay Thompson, who is owed $43.2 million for this upcoming season.

Chris Paul is the biggest salary addition for this team with $30.8 million, while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green follow with $24.3 million and 22.3 million, respectively. Just with those five players, they make up 84% of the total payroll of the Warriors.

Los Angeles Clippers

$192,298,731 / Luxury Tax: $99,274,843

The Los Angeles Clippers have invested in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, as both players are owed $45.6 million each for the 2023–24 season.

The duo owns 47.5% of the total Clippers salaries and the third highest-paid player for this team is Norman Powell at $18 million.

They have five more players that are owed $10 million or more and that is why they own the league's second-highest team payroll.

Phoenix Suns

$188,741,607 / Luxury Tax: $56,702,625

The Phoenix Suns are coming in with their new big three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. The three players cost $130 million and they make up 69% of the total team's payroll.

Jusuf Nurkic comes up next and is playing for $16.8 million for this upcoming season and Grayson Allen is at $8.9 million.

Milwaukee Bucks

$181,564,962 / Luxury Tax: $49,151,593

Damian Lillard finally found a new home and the Milwaukee Bucks will now inherit his contract from the Portland Trail Blazers.

He is owed $45.6 million and is tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the team's highest-paid player. Khris Middleton will be taking $29.3 million while Brook Lopez is going to make $25 million this upcoming season.

Bobby Portis is the last player who will be earning an 8-digit figure at $11.7 million.

Boston Celtics

$179, 306,130 / Luxury Tax: $32,542,029

The Boston Celtics made one of the biggest moves in the NBA off-season as they traded for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Entering this new season, Holiday owes the team's highest salary at $36.8 million while Porzingis is not far behind with $36 million.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are almost at the same salary as they combined for $64.4 million.