Watch: Devin Booker arrives in his $45,000 vintage Buick for must-win game against Timberwolves in Phoenix

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker's game has not looked good in the first three games against the Minnesota Timberwolves but that does not mean he can't look good entering the arena. Booker, who is an avid car collector, pulled up to the arena in one of the more vintage pieces in his collection.

Booker, who has several vintage rides in his garage, chose to drive to the Footprint Center in Arizona in his jet-black Buick Grand National. He was seen and recorded pulling into the arena and the clip was then posted to the NBA's official Instagram account.

Watch the Suns star pull into the arena in his vintage car in this clip from the NBA's IG account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This particular car in the Suns star's car collection has an estimated value of at least $45,000 but could easily be worth a whole lot more depending on several things such as which edition it is.

Despite trailing 3-0 against the Wolves, Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns have to remain composed. They are at risk of being the first team to get swept in this year's postseason which makes tonight's game a must-win if only to avoid the humiliation of being sent away in the first round without winning a single game.

Also read: "Don't count us out” - Devin Booker gives bold declaration despite facing a daunting 2-0 deficit vs Wolves

Devin Booker has more than one Buick in his car collection

Aside from the $45,000 dollar Buick Grand National that he drove to Game Four against the Wolves, Devin Booker has another car from the same brand.

Booker also owns the GNX edition of his Grand National. The GNX is a special and rare edition of the Grand National, manufactured in 1987. Only 547 of these special editions were ever built, and Booker can proudly say he owns one.

Booker also owns other vintage muscle cars such as a Chevy Impala. However, his collection is not limited to just vintage pieces. He owns a Corvette Z06 as well as a Ferrari 488 Spider.

Devin Booker has been held to 23 points or under in each of their three games against the Timberwolves

If the Phoenix Suns hope to snatch at least one game and avoid getting swept by Anthony Edwards and the Wolves, then Devin Booker will need to step up his game.

The four-time All-Star, who averaged 27.1 points per game through the regular season, has not been as deadly in the Playoffs. In the first three games, he has only averaged 20.3 points on 26.7% shooting from beyond the arc. His best performance so far was in Game 3 when he shot 8-for-15 to score 23.

With the Suns at risk of being eliminated early, a strong performance from their superstar is certainly necessary if they hope to extend their Playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback