Watch: Devin Booker's wholesome moment with young fans selling lemonade in Arizona goes viral

NBA All-Star guard Devin Booker has started his offseason back in Arizona. He was recently spotted supporting a lemonade stand run by kids.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by Bleacher Report on Thursday, 'Book' can be seen stopping by a lemonade stand while on a day drive. He bought some items and handed the payment, letting the kids keep the change.

The kids belatedly recognized that their customer was Devin Booker. They immediately reached out to the Phoenix Suns superstar before he left.

Booker graciously acknowledged the excited young fans and advised them to:

"You guys keep doing what you're doing. Have a good one."

Devin Booker has been a fan favorite in Phoenix since he was selected 13th overall by the Suns in the 2015 NBA Draft from the University of Kentucky.

He has steadily built his legacy in "The Valley" not only on what he does on the court but also as a member of the community.

Apart from supporting local businesses, he is also active in lending a hand to various non-profit organizations to improve the lives of youth and families throughout Arizona.

Booker finished his 10th NBA season with the Suns, posting averages of 25.6 points, 7.1 assists (career-high) and 4.1 rebounds in 75 games. Phoenix, however, missed the playoffs for the first time in five years after finishing with a 36-46 record, 11th in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker says he wants to be a Phoenix Suns player for the rest of his career

If he could have his way, Devin Booker said he wants to remain with the Phoenix Suns for the rest of his career.

He said this amid a tough NBA season for the Suns, where they missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. He highlighted that apart from the team, he has also built a solid connection with the community, and he wants to win for the people of Phoenix.

Speaking to ESPN's Tim MacMahon in March, Devin Booker, 28, said:

"I take pride in the community in Phoenix, the people that have supported me since I was 18 when things were ugly. And the people that are with us, we just fell short of accomplishing what we want. So, I want to do it, and I want to do it here."

He added:

"That's the responsibility of being a franchise player, and I wear that with honor. So, it might not look the most pretty right now, but we got to get it done and I'm going to do it."

Besides playing in his 10th year in Phoenix this season, Booker also represented the Suns organization as a member of the gold medal-winning Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, along with Phoenix teammate Kevin Durant.

