Watch: Devonte' Graham hits a game-winner for the ages from near-full court in a thrilling New Orleans Pelicans victory

The New Orleans Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday night had one of the craziest finishes ever. You would have to see it to believe it.

With 4.5 seconds left in the game, the OKC Thunder trailed their opponents by three points (107-110). Then, after the ball was inbounded to him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33 points, five rebounds) knocked down a contested three-point shot over Garrett Temple from 30 feet to tie the game.

OKC fans were delirious with joy, convinced that the game would go to overtime since there were only 1.4 seconds left in the matchup. However, with no timeouts left, the Pelicans' Josh Hart inbounded the ball to Devonte' Graham (15 points, eight assists) who, after one bounce, launched a shot at the OKC basket from 61 feet.

Unbelievably, the long-range attempt went in, giving the New Orleans Pelicans a 113-110 road victory.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter THE ENDING TO THE PELICANS-THUNDER GAME 😱



DEVONTE' GRAHAM PAST HALF COURT FTW THE ENDING TO THE PELICANS-THUNDER GAME 😱DEVONTE' GRAHAM PAST HALF COURT FTW https://t.co/KQDj7irO36

The home fans were left stunned at the Paycom Center even as Devonte' Graham's attempt was reviewed. However, the play was ruled proper, confirming that the ball had left Graham's hands before the buzzer had sounded.

You can have another look at the incredible 4.5-second sequence here:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Devonte' Graham nails FULL COURT GAME WINNER vs. OKC 😳 Devonte' Graham nails FULL COURT GAME WINNER vs. OKC 😳 https://t.co/FY93dBABv0

Devonte' Graham shot the longest game-winning buzzer-beater in 25 years

Devonte' Graham's incredible long-range splash also created history. As per ESPN State and Info, it is the longest game-winning buzzer-beater in the NBA over the last 25 years.

Wednesday's matchup is also the first game over the last 25 seasons to feature multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from 30+ feet inside the five seconds of a game.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Devonte' Graham made a 61-footer at the buzzer to win the game. That is the longest game-winning buzzer-beater over the last 25 years



This is the first game over the last 25 seasons to feature multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from 30+ feet inside the 5 seconds of a game. Devonte' Graham made a 61-footer at the buzzer to win the game. That is the longest game-winning buzzer-beater over the last 25 yearsThis is the first game over the last 25 seasons to feature multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from 30+ feet inside the 5 seconds of a game.

The New Orleans players were ecstatic after Devonte' Graham's shot. After briefly mobbing Graham, they quickly headed for the exit, not wanting to be called back on the floor should the review have gone against them.

On the other side, the OKC Thunder ballers waited, hoping for the play to be ruled invalid. However, their hopes were quickly dashed as the refs ruled in New Orleans' favor.

Speaking about his miraculous shot after the game, Devonte' Graham told the media:

"I just got a text from one of my buddies - he was like, 'you been practising that shot your whole life.' Like, you just in the gym playing around. When I was at Kansas, I just shoot half-court shots, every game, every practice, trick shots and stuff like that. For me, it was just playing around. You never know, you might get into that situation one day just like today and, you know, it ends up paying out for you."

Also Read Article Continues below

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA



#WBD Devonte' on how he's always prepared for that buzzer beater moment Devonte' on how he's always prepared for that buzzer beater moment#WBD https://t.co/V4yJ9C9WQJ

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh