Watch: Dillon Brooks brings Grizzlies' vibes to Rockets with his infamous dance with Jalen Green & Amen Thompson

Dillon Brooks is beginning a new chapter in his NBA career with the Houston Rockets. He was on the All-Defensive second team last season with the Memphis Grizzlies and is coming off an impressive showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

As the start of the regular season draws closer, the Houston Rockets held their "Lift-Off Party," which offered fans a look at their team during an open practice run. During the event, official NBA buzz uploaded a video on Instagram that showed Brooks flashing his dance moves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Dillon Brooks danced on the center of the court, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore joined their teammate alongside the rest of the team. Brooks was known for flexing his dance moves when he was playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

When it comes to his dance moves, they are deemed "infamous" because of the times that they got him into trouble. One of these instances was in a regular season game against the Dallas Mavericks. Dillon Brooks converted a tough finish over the arms of Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber and decided to look at the bench with a taunting dance move, as per an Uproxx article by Brad Rowland.

Due to the taunt, Brooks was given a technical and made things worse for his Grizzlies team as they were down seven points in the game. He has shown his dances when the team is gathered in the dugout and even during pregame routines.

However, he then went to use his moves to taunt the opposing team in the middle of a game, which quickly backfired against him and his team. Instead of a celebratory move for his team, Dillon Brooks' dance moves were used in that instance to instigate the other team.

With the Houston Rockets hoping to start a winning culture in their organization, starting it off with the whole team showcasing their dance moves is one way to tip things off.

Dillon Brooks talks about the energy in the Houston Rockets' training camp

In a Sports Illustrated article by Max Gamarra, Dillon Brooks talked about the promising energy in the Houston Rockets' training camp.

"I love it," Brooks said. "I love the energy that everyone's bringing. Everyone's getting better each and every day, and my piece to them is just get one percent better every day. Bring what you learn from in the training camp to the off-court. Think about it more and more and more each and every day. Obsess about it."

From Brooks' comments alone, he is coming from an encouraging standpoint in what could shape up to be an interesting regular season. In the Rockets' previous season, they were 14th in the Western Conference (22-60 record). They only went 14-27 at home, going 8-33 on the road.

The Rockets ranked 27th on offense with a 110.5 offensive rating. Meanwhile, the team ranked 29th on defense with a 118.6 rating.

Besides a revamped coaching staff, the team has made some interesting additions to their roster like the acquisition of Dillon Brooks. Despite posting down numbers last season, Brooks averaged 14.5 points (41.6% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range) and 3.3 rebounds per game in the six seasons he played for the Memphis Grizzlies.