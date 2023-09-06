Watch: Dillon Brooks dons boxing gloves in waiting area after getting ejected during Slovenia vs Canada

Dillon Brooks was a big topic of conversation this NBA season for his antics on and off the court. The Houston Rockets forward is now continuing to pull stunts in the FIBA World Cup.

On Wednesday morning, Canada and Slovenia squared off with a chance to punch their ticket to the semifinals. In the second half, Dillon Brooks was ejected alongside Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Most players would be frustrated after getting tossed out of a big game, but not Brooks. After the game, he decided to have some fun with his teammates.

Canada went on to win the game 100-89 to move on in the FIBA World Cup. As the players were heading back to the locker room, Brooks was witing for them in the tunnel. On top of that, he was wearing a pair of boxing gloves.

It didn't end there. As the team was celebrating in the locker room, Brooks ran around and jokingly started punching his teammates.

During his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks was someone who tried to strengthen the culture off the court. After his most recent stunt, it appears he's been trying to do the same for Canada during the World Cup.

How has Dillon Brooks performed in the FIBA World Cup?

While OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has gotten the most buzz, Team Canada's roster is flooded with NBA talent. Dillon Brooks being one of the many pro players on the roster.

Throughout the World Cup, Brooks has been a solid contributor for Canada. He is currently averaging 11 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists across six games. Prior to getting ejected against Slovenia, he had 14 points on 71.4% shooting from the floor.

In the six games he's played in, Brooks has managed to crack double digits four times. His best outing came against Spain when he scored 22 points in 27 minutes of action.

It has already been a good summer for Brooks, and things might get better for him. First, he signed a $86 million deal with the Houston Rockets in free agency. Now, he finds himself wtih an opportunity to win a medal in the World Cup.

With their win against Slovenia, Canada has a great chance of finishing in at least the top three. Next they will play Serbia with a chance to advance to the finals. If they win, they'll face the winner of Team USA vs. Team Germany.