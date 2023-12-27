Watch: Dillon Brooks mocks Tyrese Haliburton after the easiest dunk of his career

In today's matchup between the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers, Dillon Brooks mockingly imitated Tyrese Haliburton after an easy dunk.

Notorious for his antagonizing behavior on the court, Dillon Brooks has been labeled as one of the NBA's supervillains. His actions have caused him to be disliked by fans of opposing teams. Brooks' behavior includes trash-talking LeBron James during a playoff series and being ejected from games for striking opponents.

Brooks' behavior has raised his profile and added to the excitement of NBA games, but it has also led to criticism and negative attention. Despite this, the Canadian continues to play with intensity and drive, motivated by spite and resentment.

During Tuesday's clash between the Rockets and the Pacers, the 27-year-old mocked Haliburton after a dunk, making the commentators laugh.

Dillon Brooks and Tyrese Haliburton have faced each other four times in NBA games, with Brooks winning all four.

They have never met in the playoffs. In terms of stats, Brooks has averaged 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game against Haliburton, while Haliburton has averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game against Brooks.

Dillon Brooks' impact on the Rockets' season

Dillon Brooks has been a critical player for the Houston Rockets this season, significantly impacting both ends of the court. The 27-year-old shooting guard has consistently contributed to the Rockets, averaging 13.7 points and 1.5 steals per game.

Brooks' ability to create his shot and knock down threes has been crucial for his team which has struggled to find consistent scoring options this season. The Canadian's impact on the Rockets goes beyond just his statistics.

His leadership and work ethic have been praised by his teammates and coaches, with head coach Stephen Silas calling him a "culture-setter" for the team. Brooks' intensity and competitiveness on the court have also rubbed off on his teammates, helping to create a more competitive and focused team environment.

His presence on the court has been a major factor in the Rockets' recent success, as they have won six of their last eight games.

One of the most impressive aspects of Brooks' game this season has been his ability to step up in clutch situations. He has hit several game-winning shots for the Rockets, including a buzzer-beater against the Utah Jazz in November.