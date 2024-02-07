WATCH: Dillon Brooks seemingly calls Tyrese Haliburton a b***h after Pacers All-Star's chirping

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers knocked off the Houston Rockets in a close 132-129 victory on Tuesday. Before the conclusion of the game, Haliburton found himself exchanging words with Dillon Brooks. The two-time All-Star knocked down a huge shot with 21 seconds remaining to extend the Pacers' lead to five.

Dillon Brooks, being the menace that he is, tried to get into Tyrese Haliburton's head. As seen on the replay, Haliburton taunted Brooks and the Rockets star took it personally. Brooks retaliated by trash-talking Haliburton with what appeared to be foul words, saying "b***h" at one point in the replay. However, both players weren't mic'd up, meaning to say we aren't entirely sure what exactly Dillon had to say to Tyrese.

Whatever the case may be, Brooks' words obviously didn't affect the Pacers star as they were able to maintain their lead until the final buzzer.

Pacers vs Rockets recap: Pascal Siakam continues to blend in with Indiana

The Indiana Pacers are now on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Houston Rockets with Pascal Siakam at the forefront of both games. On Tuesday, Siakam rallied Indiana to victory with 29 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Ever since shacking up in Indianapolis, some were concerned with Pascal's role with the team. Apparently, his addition to the roster has worked wonders for the team.

Prior to Tuesday night's matchup against the Rockets, Siakam also led the charge going up against the Charlotte Hornets. The big man nearly came up with a triple-double by adding 25 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, one block, and one steal. Performances like these from Siakam give Pacers fans a bit of hope that they could make an impactful postseason run this year.

Of course, we can't discount the efforts of Pascal Siakam's new teammates. Helping him secure the win on Tuesday were Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, and Buddy Hield.

Now no longer acting as Indiana's only big man, Turner had a solid outing with 21 points. Helping add to the scoreboard was none other than the team's current brightest star Tyrese Haliburton. The two-time All-Star came up clutch late in the game knocking down a big-time basket over the Rockets. Haliburton finished the game with 18 points and seven assists.

T.J. McConnell had an all-around game as well putting up 17 points, four assists, and three rebounds. As for Buddy Hield, he came up with 12 points and six assists. Overall, Indiana did a good job rotating the ball, dishing out a total of 35 assists. Their ball movement made them look like a better team despite getting out-rebounded by Houston. The Rockets did an impeccable job on the boards with 48 rebounds. However, it just wasn't enough to keep the Pacers from scoring.

